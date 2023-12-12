Davide Brivio, former Suzuki MotoGP manager who joined the Alpine Formula 1 team in 2021, has reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the French team.

Before joining Renault's F1 division, he made his name at Yamaha and the Hamamatsu brand, which he managed on the occasion of his return to MotoGP in 2015 and with which he won the 2020 title, alongside Joan Mir.

During his time at Yamaha, where he was one of the protagonists of Valentino Rossi's hiring (2004), Davide Brivio met Luca de Meo, then marketing manager of Fiat, the manufacturer who decorated Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo's M1.

Years later, having finished a period at Seat, De Meo was promoted to president of Groupe Renault (2020), and it was then that he brought Brivio on board as sporting director of the structure, which had just announced the return of Fernando Alonso to the championship .

However, disagreements with team officials, such as Louis Rossi, led Brivio to step aside in 2022 to look after Alpine's portfolio of young drivers and sporting projects outside of F1.

The French team announced in a press release on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement for his departure at the end of this year, before the statute of limitations expired, also stating that Julian Rouse will continue to oversee the Alpine Academy program.

“It has been a proud chapter of my motorsport career to participate in Formula 1 with Alpine. I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to experience F1, which was my desire, and also for giving me the opportunity to convey a some of my motorsport experience to the young drivers of the Alpine Academy”, declared Brivio.

“I wish the team and the Academy all the best for the future and I am sure we will see many young drivers achieve fantastic heights in their careers. To be a small part of this success will certainly be something I will cherish. I am grateful to Alpine for welcoming my desire to pursue other opportunities that may (and I hope will) present themselves in the future.”

Bruno Famin, Vice President of Alpine Racing, adds: “First and foremost, we would like to thank Davide for his hard work and commitment over the last three seasons. His motorsport experience has been extremely valuable, especially in the development and progression of Alpine Academy”.

“Davide's wish is to leave Alpine to pursue other opportunities and we have accepted his wish by mutually agreeing to part ways. We wish him the best in the next chapter of an already impressive career in motorsport.”

Despite rumors of Brivio's imminent return to the MotoGP paddock to take on the role of Honda team manager in place of Alberto Puig, Motorsport.com understands that the Lecco native does not have an agreement in place with HRC for 2024, even if his intention is to return to the world of two wheels, where he is more at ease than in F1.