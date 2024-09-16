Pre-season testing in Sakhir

After having communicated the calendar of the 2025 world championship well in advance, all that was awaited was the official news regarding the designated location for the winter tests. The official confirmation arrived today through a joint note from the FIA ​​and Formula 1 with which the organizers of the championship announced that The permanent circuit of Sakhir, in Bahrain, will once again host the pre-season tests next February.

The dates: three days of rehearsals

In a perspective always linked to reasons of cost containmentespecially valid at the end of the current regulatory cycle – new cars and new power units will debut from 2026, a total revolution even bigger than the one we witnessed in 2022 – the collective test days will only be three, as already happened this year and last. The appointment is for February 26, 27 and 28, 2025where we will probably see eight-hour sessions, similar to what has already happened in the recent past.

Seventh time for testing in Bahrain

For Bahrain, it will be the seventh time that Formula 1 cars will take to the track for pre-season testing. The first time was in 2009, with other sessions organised on the circuit on the outskirts of the capital Manama in 2014 and then continuously from 2021 to 2024. Next season, however, it will be the first time in five years that the first Grand Prix of the calendar will not be Bahrain: the championship will in fact return from its traditional home in Melbourne on the weekend of March 16, with the appointment in Sakhir postponed to April 13.