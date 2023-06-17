The first day of free practice in Canada didn’t exactly smile at Alpine, thanks to two problems that put both cars out of action in the first free practice sessions. In FP1, a problem with the spare wheel forced Pierre Gasly to park his car on the side of the track after only seven corners, although, fortunately, the failure of the circuit’s CCTV system limited the damage, meaning that none other driver could take to the track.

In the afternoon session, on the other hand, it was the other standard-bearer of the transalpine team, Esteban Ocon, who had to stop, who was thus unable to complete the qualifying and long-distance simulations. The Frenchman had to park his A523 due to a sudden drop in water pressure, thus losing the opportunity to turn when the tarmac was progressively improving.

“A difficult day for us. Obviously it wasn’t what we wanted because we didn’t do many laps like everyone else in FP1, but we struggled in FP2 too because we only did one run and unfortunately this will damage us tomorrow” explained Ocon at the end of free practice.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The transalpine rider also referred to Saturday, an aspect that does not only refer to the fact that he was unable to ride continuously, but also a warning for the possible arrival of rain. Indeed, having been unable to lap when the track was declared wet by the race direction, Ocon did not have the opportunity to lap with the intermediate compounds, thus losing the chance to get a set of greenwall tires for the third practice session. free. A fate similar to that of Nico Hulkenberg, who was also forced to park his single-seater due to an engine failure on his VF-23.

Curiously, even the two Williams drivers did not take to the track with the intermediate tires despite not experiencing any problems, while all the other cars completed at least one lap on that type of tyre, thus being able to claim an extra set for the third session of free. According to the regulation, in fact, “in every race in which there is no sprint session, if FP1 or FP2 are declared wet, an additional set of intermediate tires will be made available to any driver who has used a set of intermediate tires during one of the two sessions”.

In these circumstances, at the end of FP3 a used set of intermediate tires will have to be returned before qualifying starts, but with the rain hitting the track since the early hours of Saturday, having one set less could prove to be a considerable disadvantage .

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

Another scenario envisaged by the regulation indicates that the FIA ​​could guarantee an additional set of intermediates to all drivers, but only in the event that neither FP1 nor FP2 were declared wet, as happened in Spain.

“We’ll start the day with a bullet in the foot, because we won’t have an extra set of intermediates that the others might have after today. So I’ll probably be running less than the others in FP3,” explained Ocon.