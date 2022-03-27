Mick Schumacher was the victim of a very bad accident in Q2 in Jeddah, losing control of his Haas on the outer curb of Turn 10 and crashing violently against the wall that delimits the track inside.

His car was literally destroyed on impact, but almost miraculously the German son of art, despite having been rescued with the utmost caution, got away without consequences from a physical point of view.

A little later, in Q3, after the track was cleaned for a long time, Esteban Ocon risked being the victim of an identical accident.

Exactly in the same place, the Frenchman passed too aggressively on the curb, hitting it hard with the bottom. His Alpine then crossed in the direction of the wall hit by Schumacher, but Ocon managed to get back to the car, admitting, however, that he was really lucky.

“I think it would have been enough for the car to slide one degree more and I would have hit the wall,” Ocon admitted. “I would have done exactly the same accident as Mick.”

“It’s not nice, it’s not at all. I pushed a lot, but I didn’t bring the tire up to the temperature I wanted and I tried to do the same time.”

The medical team attend the crash of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, in Q2 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ocon said that this risk gave him a great fright and that at that point he decided to abort his attempt: “In the end, I backed down. I said to myself: ‘that’s enough, let’s go back to the pits'”.

Despite this thrill, Ocon was one of the positive protagonists of qualifying, managing to place his Alpine in fifth place, just behind the Red Bulls and Ferraris, but ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes, as well as teammate Fernando Alonso , seventh.

The transalpine driver acknowledged that the Jeddah circuit, with its characteristics of a very high-speed citizen, requires drivers to take great risks in qualifying.

“There are no big breakaways, we know that. We know it’s a track that pays off the risks, so you need to take them in qualifying,” he explained. “We have seen that all the riders are aware of this, because there was no accident in free practice.”

“Once he pushes himself to the limit, in qualifying, the barriers are very close. Of course, there are some moments of fear, but we know that the risk leads to a reward, especially in the most critical points.”

On Saturday evening, Haas confirmed that Schumacher will not take part in today’s race, preferring not to take risks with his driver (discharged from the hospital without injuries), but also for his situation with spare parts, given that the cars will fly from Jeddah. directly to Melbourne, where the Australian Grand Prix will be held in two weeks.