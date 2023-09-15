The Singapore Grand Prix weekend represents a crossroads for many teams who, on the occasion of the Asian event, have decided to bring substantial update packages to improve the performance of their respective cars and lay the technical foundations for 2024.

Among these teams there is also Alpine, which presented itself in Singapore with various innovations in the central and rear area of ​​the car. For example, the French team intervened by reconfiguring the radiator intake area, with a higher inlet and less squared shape in order to increase the undercut, bring more air towards the rear axle and increase the overall aerodynamic load.

In the same area, two other innovations are added: the first concerns the panels for the disposal of hot air, which have been modified not only to adapt to the new configurations of the bellies, but also to meet the high cooling needs necessary in Singapore. The second intervention was instead made on the rear-view mirror supports, redesigned to improve the way in which the air flow in the upper part of the belly is managed. Added to this is also a revised beam wing, although it is a specific update for high-load races, just like the Asian one.

Alpine A523, detail of the front wing, Singapore GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Initially the changes were not expected for Singapore, so much so that the drivers had tested different setups on the simulator in the preparation phase for the Grand Prix. However, behind the scenes there has been a lot of effort from the team to get the package done in time for the Asian double leg, with Alpine well aware that Singapore should suit the A523 better than other tracks given the many slow corners.

“Here we arrive with a very different car, with many updates. Most of the bodywork will look different,” explained Esteban Ocon on the eve of the Singapore GP.

“There will also be further less visible changes, but which will be equally significant. We have to give a round of applause to the team for managing to bring the updates so late [a Singapore], because earlier in the week we were in the simulator and we were discussing three possible setup configurations and suddenly we were told that there was a new package, I went to the simulator and we brought it. I think this shows the commitment from the whole team and we hope that this track can be better suited to our car.”

“On paper it’s an interesting package. It should help heal some areas where we have struggled for several years, at some tracks and in some conditions. It’s positive, but we always talk on paper. On paper it’s one thing, on the track it’s another. But I’m still impressed by the team’s work, also because this package wasn’t planned [per Singapore]”.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Finally, the Frenchman also returned to the difficulties encountered in Monza, in what was defined as almost a nightmare weekend, undoubtedly the most complicated of the season. Ocon wanted to underline that the negative performances are not only due to the Power Unit, which provides lower power than the competition, but rather that they are a mix of various elements.

“In Formula 1 it’s never just one thing. Obviously [la PU] it’s not even our strongest sector. But even in the corners we struggled a lot, we were not satisfied with either the balance of the car or its feeling.”

“The good thing, in a way, about that weekend is that we learned a lot. And the other good thing is that we got the most out of the car in qualifying. Unfortunately we weren’t fast enough, but both cars remained within a few thousandths, which shows how much we are pushing on the set-up and how close we were with both cars.”