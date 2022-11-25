The relationship between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon had its ups and downs over their two seasons as teammates at Alpine. The Spaniard’s defense of Lewis Hamilton was key to Ocon’s victory in Hungary 2021, and then the Frenchman helped Alonso to the podium in Qatar. However, the two had several run-ins on the track, which led to growing tensions off the track.

The last one took place at the San Paolo GP, the penultimate round of the 2022 season, where the two touched each other twice in the Sprint Race on Saturday, after which Alonso was penalised. Still shocked by the incident, the two-time champion told the media that it’s a shame these things always happen with your teammate, and recalled: “Last year I avoided him several times and this year almost drove me against the wall in Jeddah, Hungary and now here.”

Ocon didn’t like these statements, who although he has always claimed to admire Alonso and consider him one of the greats in history, recently stressed that he had beaten him in points this season, and spoke about these in Abu Dhabi words.

“It’s no secret that I was disappointed by his comments after the race. There was no need for some of the criticisms he leveled at me,” Ocon said, as reported by the official Formula 1 website.

“But I respect him a lot. I will always respect him for what he’s done on the track over the years. He’s a legend of our sport and that won’t change, but I was a little disappointed.”

When asked about Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin, a team with which he has already made his debut, and about the problems he has had lately, Ocon replied: “It has been fantastic working with Fernando and pushing the team to such a level. I am happy to Having spent two years with him, I wish him the best at Aston and hope we can fight closely in the future.”

Ocon was the first driver to surpass Alonso in terms of points as his team-mate, while Lewis Hamilton finished level in 2007, but surpassed him for the most wins. Interviewed by Motorsport.com, the number 31 commented that “it’s a good feeling” and “a great satisfaction”.

On the difference between the two this season, he commented: “It wasn’t much, no. In qualifying, not much. In the race, probably a little more.” When asked to clarify in whose favor, he added: “Well, I finished at the top of the championship, so I believe in my favor!”.

In 2021, Alonso scored seven more points than Ocon, who scored 11 more points than Fernando this year. The balance of these two years is therefore 166-162 in favor of Ocon. However, in head-to-head qualifying, where wrong strategy or breakdowns have less impact, Alonso has outpaced his pit neighbor in both years.

Read also: