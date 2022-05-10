Esteban Ocon took home an unexpected eighth place after starting from the last square of the grid at the Miami GP. This is due to the accident that saw him unlucky in an accident during the third and final free practice session.

In the impact against the barriers, Ocon broke the frame of his A522. This forced the Alpine team to replace him, causing him to entirely lose qualifying on Saturday afternoon. At that point the French team had to revise their plans to allow Esteban to aim for a good result.

Starting with Hard tires, the former Force India driver managed to manage the tires well, extending the first stint a lot. At that point, also thanks to the Safety Car entering the track, he found himself in the Top 10 after a good comeback, finishing eighth.

“I think my comeback is equivalent to a win,” Ocon said candidly at the end of the race. “We had to climb a mountain, but we did everything in the best possible way, from the calls to the pits to the management of the tires. Furthermore, getting to the points being only 50% from a physical point of view, for me it was really like a victory”.

“We knew what we had to do. Our intention was to do a very long stint on Hard tires. At first our pace was slow, but then it improved lap after lap, albeit slowly. Then we became very fast compared to the other cars “.

Ocon has dedicated a thought to the whole team that on Saturday changed the frame of his A522 after the accident of the morning. In doing this, very interesting details have emerged precisely related to the crash. It was not only the chassis that was broken, but other components of the car such as the seat and the pedals.

“I would really like to thank the guys on the team, because after Free Practice 2 the car was in pieces. The seat was broken, the accelerator, the brakes and, of course, the chassis were broken. It was a very important impact against the barriers. . In the race I was only 50% from a physical point of view, but we managed to get good results. “

The impact at 51 G Ocon reported several bruises. The back suffered the most, but also the knees and feet.

“Mainly I have pain in my knees, lower back, I have some bruises on my heels. It was a 51 G impact, so it was quite painful,” concluded Ocon.