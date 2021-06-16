Alpine and Esteban Ocon had been talking about it for weeks and now the long-awaited officiality has arrived: the pilot and the transalpine manufacturer have announced that they have signed a multi-year contract renewal that will bind them until the end of 2024.

This, for Ocon, is an important signal. Alpine has decided to focus on stability and its potential, so much so that it has been granted a three-year renewal. For the 24-year-old it will thus be an exceptional opportunity, thus becoming the cornerstone of the team, regardless of the decisions that Fernando Alonso will make for his future.

Ocon has been the author of an excellent start to the 2021 season, although the car born in Enstone does not have the same potential seen on several occasions in 2020, especially during the last part of last year’s atypical World Championship.

Esteban joined the team in 2020, becoming Daniel Ricciardo’s teammate and taking the first ever podium in the top-flight open-wheel series at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix.

Alpine has noticed an important growth in Ocon not only in 2020, but also in the first races of this year. He is perhaps the only driver to have stood up – at least until now – against a cannibal of the caliber of Fernando Alonso. Not a small aspect, considering that they run on the same car.

“I am very happy to continue racing with Alpine for the next 3 years,” said Ocon. “Knowing that we have a guaranteed future with the team is fantastic. We have made excellent progress together since I arrived and we look forward to continuing on this path.”

“There are big challenges ahead of us, especially in 2022, with the arrival of the new rules. I am sure we will be able to achieve our goals by working hard together.”

“For us, Esteban, he is a very important element of our team,” said Alpine Cars CEO Laurent Rossi. “He is very young, but he has an incredible experience in Formula 1. He is improving further and I think he can help the team to improve further and make us take the step forward that we need to take.”

“Esteban is also a perfect Alpine ambassador around the world. We are looking forward to continuing the 2021 season and we hope to be able to do very well in our home GP which will be held this weekend.”