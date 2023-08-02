Alpine concluded the Belgian appointment with only one car in the points, that of Esteban Ocon, who concluded with an eighth place that leaves a smile halfway through. On the contrary, Pierre Gasly only got an eleventh position, forced to make a comeback after being stuck behind Oscar Piastri during the first lap, thus being slipped by several cars without being able to fight them.

Although the French team was aware that the Spa round could have held a few more problems than other rounds of the world championship, there were some glimmers of hope, above all because the team was due to arrive in Belgium with a new package of updates. with an improvement estimated at around two tenths of a second.

Apart from the final result, Ocon said he was satisfied with what the A523 showed in the Ardennes, especially because once again, as soon as the car was fitted, the technical innovations worked exactly as the team had hoped. An aspect that had already been observed in 2022 and in the first part of the current season and which, according to the transalpine, helps not having to wait for the validation phase of each component before introducing further packages.

“Friday and Saturday didn’t go according to plan, we didn’t get everything together. But it’s clear that in that race we were able to show the real pace of the car, also having some good battles. I had a great time with Lance [Stroll]Pierre, Yuki [Tsunoda]. It was a really good fight. And if the rest of the weekend was dry we would have gone better because I think we clearly had that pace for the rest of the race. But, in short, that’s how things are.”

“It is very encouraging that every time we make an update, the car seems to take a step forward. Clearly, I dedicate this [risultato di domenica] at Viry and at Enstone, because it’s really encouraging that what we bring to the track takes us one step further.”

“It has always been our strong point. Just keep on [arrivare] more consistently and I think we’ll be fine”, added the French driver, praising the work of the technicians at the factory, demonstrating that the simulations, except in rare cases, return correct indications.

In addition to the modifications made to the underbody and in the diffuser area, which were conceived in the normal development path of the A523, Alpine has also prepared a new specific front wing for low-download circuits such as Spa and, after the summer break, Monza .

Observing the overtaking made by the French team’s riders, some of their best moves came on corner entry, such as the one on Tsunoda at Les Combes braking or the one on Albon outside the 12-13 chicane following Pouhon: “The pace that we had on corner entry and especially at medium-high speeds, considering the low downforce we had, was really impressive. It was clear that the car is much more stable and has more grip. It was very evident.”

Analyzing the team’s first half of the season, Ocon denied that Alpine lacked consistency in terms of performance, even if he expected more in some rounds like Hungary, but he didn’t hide that the French team is losing its developments, where other teams have managed to make more substantial steps forward.

“People will say we lacked consistency, but we really didn’t because the pace is what it is. It’s just that the others improved more in the central part. We made up some ground with the update we made [in Belgio], but we are no longer in the top five. We just need to improve further, it’s very simple. We keep updating.”