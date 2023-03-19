On the eve of the Jeddah appointment, the Alpine drivers had made no secret of wanting to aim high, igniting the challenge with a Mercedes that has yet to find its identity after the difficulties at the start of the season.

The seventh place finish is a bit of a reflection of the values ​​in the field, with the French team currently behind Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin and perhaps Stella, but able to enter and exploit the opportunities offered by the track.

Opportunities that Esteban Ocon did not miss in Saudi Arabia, managing to place his A523 in front of a struggling Hamilton and only a tenth from Lance Stroll, although the latter generally expresses himself better in the race than in qualifying.

At the end of the session, the Frenchman revealed that he had touched the walls on two occasions in the lap that earned him seventh place, which will turn into sixth thanks to the penalty remedied by Charles Leclerc.

“I’m still trying to breathe! It was an intense qualifying. The margins are so small and the amount of risk you have to take here is really impressive,” Ocon explained in interviews.

“On my fastest lap I hit the wall twice, in turn 1 and in the last corner. I thought it was over, that I had broken something. I kept the pedal on the accelerator, thinking everything would be fine. I still improved… it was probably the best”.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I’m happy with the lap, I’m happy with how we improved the car from FP3 to [qualifiche], because the FP3s weren’t suited to how we wanted them. I hope that tomorrow we can battle the other cars.”

Although it does not have a payload equivalent to that of, for example, the Aston Martin, the A523 defended itself well in the fast stretches, paying however for a certain effort at the end of the straights, where there was evidence of derating, on the main reach quantifiable around at 5 km/h. The difficulties in terms of stability, however, did not allow us to find the necessary confidence in other sections of the track.

Ocon added that he had to “detach” from the car due to its unpredictable behaviour: “There were corners where the car was a little more complicated than others. I couldn’t feel the confidence; I had to break away in a way and go as fast as possible”.

Read also:

“The car was moving everywhere. I’m happy that qualifying is behind us now. There was a lot of movement and I had too many crashes this weekend.”

“In FP3 I had a big snap. I was very close to Mick [Schumacher] last year” – explained the French referring to the bad impact of the German in 2022 -. “It’s time to push the envelope and it’s normal for you to get close to it, but here that limit has been pushed a little too far.”