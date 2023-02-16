The objectives towards which the new A523 will aim will become clearer after the first races of the season, but the confrontation between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will be one of the topics of interest in the 2023 world championship. Relations between the two have not been idyllic in the past , but these are old rusts that date back to karting times. Now they find themselves bringing the French team par excellence onto the track, and above all they both know they have an important opportunity that has arrived after going through exalted moments and periods in which their stay in Formula 1 was in strong doubt.

“Esteban and I have known each other for a long time and we grew up racing together – commented Gasly at the presentation of the A523 – It’s a truly incredible story, if you think that now we are both not only in Formula 1, but also both winners of Formula 1 races. 1 and even teammates on the grid for the same French team. It’s a real honor to represent France and it’s made even more special by the fact that I joined Alpine alongside Esteban. We have to motivate each other and push the team forward so that we can achieve our goals.”

Pierre’s entry into the team is an incredible story for us and for Alpine – confirmed Ocon – Pierre and I have known each other since we were little, we both grew up in Normandy. We both realized the dream of racing in Formula 1 and that we are now in the same team is really incredible. In the minor categories we went our separate ways, but I am thrilled that Pierre has joined the Alpine family and I have no doubt that he will settle in well.”

Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

After Alonso’s farewell, Ocon has become the driver who will at least initially be the team’s cornerstone. “My goal is to catch up as soon as possible – Gasly clarified – but I’ll be realistic, because I know it won’t be easy to give 100% right away. I will continue to work hard to prepare, provide constant feedback to the engineers to improve the package. I’ve already spent a lot of time with some team members to prepare for the new season, but obviously nothing helps like track work.”

Ocon for his part didn’t hide his enthusiasm: “The beginning of the year is always exciting because there is a lot of anticipation and curiosity on the part of all the team members, the new single-seater always brings new opportunities and, as a driver, all you want is to hit the track. There’s not much I can reveal at this stage, it will have to wait until Bahrain but I can say I’m thrilled with what I’ve seen so far on the A523. Like every year, we don’t know where our opponents are, so it’s better to keep our heads down and focus on ourselves and what we can control.”

