Alpine's 2024 season has started in style, with the joint presentation of both the F1 car and the one that will tackle the WEC program in the Hypercar class. On the one hand the A524, on the other the A424: even if there have been no proclamations, especially after a 2023 in which it failed to meet expectations, the hope is to take a significant step forward, especially in the open-wheel series.

The new single-seater presents innovations not only on a chromatic level, with black stealing space from the classic blue of the French company, thus giving a new look, but also on a technical level. The frame has been revised to reduce its volumes and leave more space for the imagination of the aerodynamicists, but there are also important changes to the rear suspension which, although it remains faithful to the push rod philosophy, has a new design.

The leaders have not set any numerical objectives, but it is clear that the hope is to try to close the gap from the top teams, which last widened race after race given that the French team was unable to maintain the pace of development of opponents.

Alpine A524 Photo by: Alpine

What has remained unchanged, however, is the pair of drivers, formed once again by the confirmed Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, for a formation with a strong transalpine identity. Last year both of the two standard bearers managed to get a podium each in the Sunday races, respectively in Monaco and Holland, to which must also be added the third place obtained by the native of Rouen in the Belgian Sprint in the rain.

The drivers were an active part in the development of the A524, as they not only helped the team with specific tests in free practice at the end of 2023 for the future, but also because they took part in the work for 2024 in the simulator quite early. In fact, both Ocon and Gasly have had the opportunity to test the first models of the car in virtual reality in advance since last September, giving the engineers the first feedback on the behavior and which aspects to improve.

“Needless to say, I'm very excited for the season and can't wait to get back in the car and race again. This time of year is exciting because it's the time when we see what the team has produced,” explained Ocon, who saw the complete car for the first time on presentation day.

“It's a great moment for the team, because it's the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work. As a driver, it's a goosebumps moment when you jump into a new car for the first time and take off the pit limiter. With the A524 that time is near and I can't wait to get started.”

Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Alpine Photo by: Alpine

“It's my fifth season as a full-time driver with this team, and before that as a young driver! There is excellent trust between me and the team and I have integrated well for some time. Continuity is what we have been looking for and it is nice to continue working together. These things will make us stronger in the high times and, probably, especially in the difficult ones. I look forward to continuing like this and we aim to do great things together this season. Of course, moments like the podium in Monaco last season are a great reward for everyone in the team and more performances like that are a natural goal.”

The 2024 season will be the longest ever, with 24 events that will push the world championship until December. It will be a long year, in which development during the championship will count a lot, and for the transalpine driver the objective is precisely to reach the end of the season with the awareness of having extracted all his potential and having no regrets. In fact, if we think about 2023, there will be many missed opportunities due to accidents and/or technical problems that have negatively impacted the results.

“With 24 races in 2024, it will be a long year for everyone in Formula 1. My aim is to be at my best in every single race session. I want to enjoy the season and have no regrets at the end. We must extract the maximum potential from what we have in our hands every time we take to the track. I am an experienced driver and I feel everything is ready to do it. Our collective hard work counts day after day, both on the track and in the factory during preparation,” added the driver from Evreux.

His teammate, Pierre Gasly, is also on the same wavelength, in his second year with the Enstone team after making his debut in 2023. The first season saw him reap overall positive results, gaining confidence in a completely new environment. The Frenchman wants to start from this strengthened bond to continue improving

Alpine A524 Photo by: Alpine

“I would say I'm in a much better position right now than I was 12 months ago. I know exactly all the people I work with, I know all the processes, I know how to get the best out of those around me and myself. It's nice to have continuity and build on the foundations we created last year. I feel confident in the team I have around me. We have all grown in the last year. Now I'm sure I can start the season straight away and make the most of the team's potential.”

However, Gasly did not want to set precise objectives in view of the new season, given that he has not yet had the opportunity to test the car on the track, except on the simulator. Undoubtedly there are several innovations that will probably also modify certain behaviors of the car, but to fully understand the changes there will be pre-season tests in Sakhir in the coming weeks. “We hope to win a few more trophies! I think we have a bold car, we have focused on an aggressive strategy. We know that a lot of work awaits us, but we are ready.”

“But I don't like to set personal goals until I know what we have in our hands. These objectives depend on the package and the performance we will have. If you ask a Formula 1 driver or an elite athlete, they will tell you 'I want to win', but there is always something more. We have to be patient and see where we are with the new car on the track”, said the transalpine standard bearer.

“At this stage of the year, over the last six months I've just been looking at projects and ideas and trying some things on the simulator. Additionally, I like to focus on myself and do everything I can to be ready to be the best version of myself when it's time to lead. The team is working hard, doing everything they can to build the best car and I'm naturally excited to see what it will be like.”

