“Let’s see if they are confirmed in Qatar, in which case it would become worrying.” Thus after the Japanese Grand Prix Charles Leclerc commented on McLaren’s performance. For some time now the Woking team has no longer been a surprise and considering the design of the Qatari track, the next stage of the Circus, a new podium for the Papaya cars would cause little surprise. In Lusail, however, it takes shape a Grand Prix with a very unlikely outcomegiven the many anomalies surrounding the event.

The track

Created to accommodate motorbikes, the Qatar circuit presents itself as a long sequence of wide, high-speed corners. The average distance covered in qualifying in 2021 is enough to give an idea of ​​the smoothness of the track: 241 km/h, not far from the 250 km/h of which Spa reaches. Unlike the Belgian and Japanese tracks, however, in Lusail there is only one straight that can be considered as such, placing much less emphasis on speed in the sprint. In fact, the 2021 edition, the only one held so far, saw the teams adopt medium or maximum downforce configurations.

The curves of Qatar are in the high speed range, mainly included in the spectrum between 150 and 250 km/h. There is only one curve with a speed of less than 100 km/h, while in the technical sequence of turns 12, 13 and 14 towards the right you can even reach 270 km/h. The latter is a triptych that presents itself as a single fold with multiple curve points, recalling the famous curve 8 in Istanbul. If in 2021 the best cars were able to tackle it fully, with the ground effect Formula 1 cars it will be decidedly more challenging.

The Qatar circuit does not enjoy great popularity among the public, thanks to the poor motoring history, the absence of differences in height and the abundance of asphalt escape routes. Going beyond all this however, Lusail is one of the best facilities to see Formula 1 in action, whose extraordinary performance fully emerges in the high-speed corners. A challenging track for drivers and cars, which above all meets the characteristics of McLaren. The MCL60 is a car that performs best at high speeds, effectively managing to generate downforce when traveling close to the ground. Already in Japan Norris was “within pit stop distance” of Verstappen’s Red Bull. In Qatar, where the long straights of Suzuka which were not very generous towards McLaren disappear, the Woking team could be even closer.

Sprint factor

One would think that Red Bull and McLaren would start as favorites for victory and a podium finish respectively. However, the Qatar race promises to be more complex than it appears, starting from the Sprint Race format. As has been repeated for some time now, the most important variable of the alternative format is the freezing of assets already on Fridaywith the parc fermé coming into force after a free practice session.

In these circumstances it becomes crucial to make the most of the 60 minutes of testing available, but even more so to present yourself immediately with a valid set-up prepared for the simulator. In previous sprints Ferrari and McLaren have had few problems from this point of view, while the same cannot be said of Mercedes. The W14 is still a car that is hermetic to its team, unpredictable in its responses to set-up corrections and which several times needed all three test sessions before reaching a satisfactory balance.

In the sprint anomaly, Qatar represents a further exception. Not only is free practice reduced to one session, but this is held before sunset, while qualifying and races are held at night. The teams are thus forced to try with 40°C environment against the approximately 27°C expected for the various competitive sessions. It all adds up new asphalt which, without support categories, will evolve directly with Formula 1 activities. Furthermore, no team has historical data on the track with this generation of cars to rely on to set the set-up. This is a similar situation to 2021, edition where Red Bull and Ferrari struggled quite a bit to interpret the circuit.

High degradation again

The priority in Friday’s test session will be work towards the race. Lusail is a particularly harsh circuit on the tyres, particularly the front left. It is no coincidence that this was the protagonist of several punctures in the 2021 edition, as it is the most stressed tire since of the 16 overall curves 11 are to the right. Pirelli’s choice to bring the C1, C2 and C3 compounds, the hardest in the range, is therefore perfectly understandable. As a further precaution, the requirements for inflation pressures are particularly high, especially on the front, where they reach the 25 psi already recorded in Suzuka.

In the 2021 race, double stopping was the winning strategy, but there was no shortage of alternatives. Alpine, for example, celebrated the podium with Fernando Alonso, capable of managing the tires by performing one stop less than their opponents, like Ferrari. The race strategy was prepared as early as Friday, choosing to set the set-up to favor long-distance pace, instead sacrificing performance on the flying lap. A reminder that comes in handy for the upcoming edition.

Overall, the underdogs once again go to Red Bull, but with a perfect weekend McLaren could be able to put pressure on the world champions too. Ferrari will still be under the magnifying glass, to evaluate the feared progress in high-load configuration and on long-distance curves. Added to this is the new fund brought to Suzuka, the full potential of which has not yet been unlocked. In Qatar, however, there is certainly no shortage of variables, which is why the definition of the values ​​on the pitch is postponed to the first responses of the stopwatch.