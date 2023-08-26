Lando Norris’ face at the conclusion of qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix says a lot about what the ambitions of the British driver and McLaren are now. After finishing in second place, behind the “usual” Max Verstappen, in fact, he was unable to hide his disappointment on his face when he arrived at parc fermé to answer David Coulthard’s questions.

“Second place is a good result in these conditions. Of course you always hope Max makes a mistake, but he never does. In some ways it’s frustrating, but we have to be very happy. The team did a great job in qualifying very well. chaotic, so it’s a good second place,” said Lando, who after two red flags, due to the crashes of Logan Sargeant and Charles Leclerc, was on provisional pole before the last attempt.

When the session restarted, there were just over four minutes left, but Norris and the McLaren preferred to come out of the pits behind Verstappen, thus keeping only one shot. And a few too many mistakes, despite the favorable track position with the track drying out after the morning’s rain, meant he finished more than half a second behind the Dutchman, who was once again a prophet in his homeland.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“These conditions make qualifying even more stressful than it normally is. The first half of my lap was fantastic, but the second half was one of my worst. Anyway, we’ve always done well in these kind of conditions , so I’m also accepting second place,” he explained.

Finally, when asked if the negative second part of the lap was due to his mistakes or to a possible drop in tyres, he concluded: “It was I who found the maximum very early in the lap, the tires held up well. I didn’t feel completely comfortable in the car, but it went quite well.”