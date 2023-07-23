Lando Norris has done it again. After the podium obtained a couple of weeks ago, the British McLaren did it again at the Hungarian Grand Prix, giving the Woking team another Top 3, the second in a row, a symptom of how much the MCL60 has grown.

Norris was very good at mocking Lewis Hamilton a few hundred meters after the start, like Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri. Unlike the Australian, however, after the first stint Norris was more consistent and faster. And this first helped him to overtake the other MCL60 and then to defend himself from the final attacks coming from Sergio Perez.

The Mexican tried everything in the last 10 laps, but Norris defended himself well by managing the tires and making good use of them in the most delicate passages before the checkered flag.

“Not an easy race, especially with Perez recovering in the final part. But yeah, maybe there wasn’t enough space for him to recover. So I’m happy. I had to fight a bit at the start, I was screwed at the first corner, but another podium came for me and McLaren, and that’s fantastic,” admitted Norris at the end of the race.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando has the current situation very clear: it’s difficult to beat Max Verstappen and the Red Bull RB19 in a normal race, without twists. McLaren has grown, but not enough to beat them. However, the British driver believes he can win already this year, perhaps in a less conventional race than today’s.

“If Max retires or something like that, then maybe we have chances. But at the moment Red Bull is too fast. Unless they make mistakes or something in particular happens. At the moment, however, we are very satisfied with the progress we have made to move from the situation we were in 4 or 5 races ago to the current one. A few weeks ago we were struggling to get through Q1, now we are fighting for pole and the podium. For now, we are satisfied and our moment will come later in the year.”

“A jump like that takes a lot of teamwork. Everyone at the factory did an amazing job. I think we knew at the start that we were going to struggle and that we were quite slow. We had a lot of criticism, with the team feeling they didn’t do a good enough job. But I’m happy to finally prove someone wrong,” concluded Norris.