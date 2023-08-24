Were we to represent McLaren with an everyday object, we could only compare it to a coin. Two faces, different from each other, which when combined give life to perhaps the most banal, but equally precise example that gives a perfect idea of ​​what the Woking team showed in the first half of the season.

A disastrous start and a breath-taking rebirth, especially for many rivals (minus the elusive Red Bull) who found another team fighting to be the second force this season, or the only trophy – moreover non-material – which in Milton Keynes they are leaving to everyone else.

With the big package of innovations that arrived at the beginning of the summer, McLaren has racked up three consecutive podiums. Two by Lando Norris in the Sunday races and one by Oscar Piastri in the Sprint Race of Spa-Francorchamps, becoming second force against Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin. An improvement so evident as to lead Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, to go further and affirm that the team will be ready to win titles as early as 2025.

“Apart from the fact that, of course, fine-tuning is always ongoing, we will have everything we need. At that point we will need time to put everything together, culturally and communicationally. But we will not many announcements about further updates. Then it will just be a matter of refining, learning, improving. But by January 1st we will have all the credentials to be a World Cup team. Apart from that, we just need a little time”.

“Our car for 2024 is already in the works, not with all of our current infrastructure and not with our full team. So, that will be 2025. But look what we can do with what we have.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

This afternoon Lando Norris wanted to comment on Brown’s words, following his reasoning and supporting it. For his part, however, he also seemed much more cautious than the McLaren CEO. The infrastructure and new staff will be added frequently over the next few months, but it won’t be a matter of a few weeks to bring everything up to speed.

“I think there’s a difference between having everything ready and having everything in your hands. And I think when you say that the people who are coming, the guys from Red Bull, the guys from Ferrari, they already have the wind tunnel fully functional, the simulator that works as it should. In short, people are still working, fixing things”.

“At that point, everything should be in place, but there’s still some time to get everything out of the stuff we have. So I think he’s right, I totally agree with what he’s saying. It’s just that there’s it’s a difference in turning it into a real lap time on the car, which is not something we can start with next season, but something we can maybe achieve or build on in 2024. And more likely to have a chance in 2025.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 single-seater is being studied in the wind tunnel. We are not talking about a simple evolution. Norris really talks about important changes, because the goal is not only to improve what the MCL60 can do, but to eliminate real weaknesses such as the speed in slow corners and the drag they show on the straights (a problem that was especially evident in race at Spa-Francorchamps).

“I’d say that for next season we’re thinking about bigger things. It’s difficult to make massive changes, especially now that we’ve brought in the bulk. Then it’s about adapting what’s on the car, learning from it. And that’s what we will probably have between now and the rest of the season, i.e. the lessons we learned from the car we brought to Austria Also, as in the case of the rear wing, it is a simpler thing, but I doubt that this year we will be able to achieve the level we want. I think that’s something we need to look into next year,” concluded Norris.

Meanwhile, McLaren is preparing to debut a new front wing and a modified nose at Zandvoort. The mechanics have already mounted the rakes for data collection on the MCL60 – behind the front wheels to be precise. Tomorrow Norris and Piastri should devote themselves to aerodynamic tests at least in the first free practice session.