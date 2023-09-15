McLaren is among those teams that showed up in Singapore with the most significant technical innovations, with a package of updates that allowed them to continue the development path of an MCL60 that aims to become increasingly competitive.

The interventions mainly concern the aerodynamic part, although some aspects have been revised in close synergy with the mechanical part, in order to ensure better balance and greater aerodynamic load to the car.

However, only Lando Norris had the complete package available for this weekend, while Oscar Piastri will have to wait until next week in Japan to benefit from all the innovations brought by the Woking team. In the first free practice session, McLaren completed several data collection sessions, running with the flow-viz paint on the rear even during long runs with a high fuel load on board.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, leaves the garage Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“A discreet Friday. I’m not first, so I’m not happy, but I think it was a good day for us, really hard and complicated, clearly very competitive. But we made a good step forward, we did everything we had to do. I’m very happy, it’s nice to bring new pieces and start to understand them. We are close to Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston, but the two Ferraris are too fast at the moment. We are trying and we hope we can improve the result for tomorrow,” Norris explained to Sky Italia, claiming to be in the mix.

The unknown remains whether Red Bull will be able to make a leap forward in view of tomorrow, also given the aerodynamic tests carried out during the two sessions. It is no mystery, however, that the drivers of the Anglo-Austrian company were not satisfied with the set-up and rear of the RB19.

At the end of the day, Norris made no secret that the sensations given by the new package are positive and that he expects a better result in view of tomorrow, given that today he completed the second free practice session in sixth place, behind both Fernando Alonso and the two Mercedes. On the contrary, however, Norris is not surprised by the competitiveness of Ferrari, to which he has assigned the role of favourite.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We can get a better result, of course, but at the moment the Ferraris seem too far away. Victory seems distant because the Ferraris are very fast. I expected them to be the fastest here actually. We expect a better result thanks to the improvements we have brought, but we’ll see.”

One of the interesting aspects is that, unlike the competition, McLaren tested the second part of the race simulation on the hard tyre, while many rivals instead followed a different approach, opting for the medium after the first stint on the soft.