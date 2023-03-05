The first qualifying of the season didn’t give McLaren great satisfaction, aware that at the moment the MCL60 has obvious limitations that will only be resolved during the season. Oscar Piastri already found elimination in Q1, also finishing behind the other rookie Logan Sargeant, while Lando Norris obtained the eleventh position, however risking exclusion in the first phase obtaining an identical time to that of the American from Williams .

As the team managers explained at the presentation of the new car, the 2023 single-seater did not reach the targets set during the winter break and the first qualifying of the season highlighted its weaknesses. At the moment there is a lack of downforce, an aspect warned and also underlined by the riders, but Lando Norris is convinced that the team will be able to solve most of its problems during the championship, before the winter break.

“I certainly think that a big part [dei problemi] is solvable [quest’anno]. It’s a hard question. We have clearly seen the big step taken by Aston from one year to the next. We have clearly seen the big step taken by Ferrari between 2021 and 2022. In both cases there have been steps forward during the winter break and perhaps there is more potential to make such a major change.”

“But there’s no reason why 50% or 75% of these changes can’t be made over the course of the season. So, I like to think that’s the case,” explained Norris after qualifying. As the telemetry shows, compared to their rivals, McLaren drivers spend more time on the brakes under braking, sacrificing speed in the middle of the corner to avoid understeering.”

Now in his fifth year with the Woking-based team, Norris clearly had different expectations for the season. On the contrary, the Briton is in the same position as in 2022, with a struggling McLaren which at the start of the championship promises to be able to make progress during the championship by beating the competition in terms of development: “We have to improve more than the others. I think it’s clear Every rider on the grid wants to win, and until they’re in that position they’re going to be frustrated,” added the Briton.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“So you’ll be frustrated if you’re third, if you’re second and you’ll be frustrated if you’re twentieth. I don’t think it’s about frustration. You want to win. It’s that simple. You’re determined and that’s everyone’s goal. But at the same time I want to do that, I have to work as hard as possible to help the team move in the right direction, giving them the best advice and feedback possible, because that’s our goal.”

“We want to win as a team. So it’s tough. I accept that. And yes, I want to win, but we all want to win and we know that we are trying our hardest and that we have to make bigger steps forward than other teams if we want to beat them.”