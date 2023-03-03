McLaren are preparing for a difficult start to the championship in Bahrain with a car that missed its aerodynamic targets set for its presentation, as the Woking-based team realized too late they were going in the wrong direction.

Now McLaren will have to wait until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled for the end of April, to introduce an update package that brings the car into the state it should have started the season in.

Facing the prospect of losing ground to their mid-table rivals in what promises to be an extremely close battle, McLaren will need “much more” than just the Baku package to fight steadily, according to Norris, though the Brit hopes however that it is a first step to face the limits of the car.

“We know we need a step up in efficiency, we need more downforce. We also need to go faster on the straights,” said Norris.

“So, it’s obvious that we have to try and find a way to do that and I think we are slowly finding our way, but we need a lot more.”

“It’s not just about small things. We need more substantial news, but it still takes a long time to get them. But we hope this is a bit of the route to get there.”

Norris believes McLaren now has a “clearer plan” on how to overcome the MCL60’s weaknesses compared to last year, when it lost the fight for fourth place in the constructors’ championship to Alpine.

“We are in a reasonable position to start the season, but we have similar limits to last year. But I think we have a clearer plan this year on how to deal with these changes than last season,” he explained.

Lando Norris on track with the McLaren MCL60 during testing in Bahrain. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s a mix of two things. One is the overall balance and the other is the overall load.”

“The overall downforce solves 90% of the problems, but to get to the last step there are other things to add.”

Although McLaren has repeatedly said it is confident that with the new wind tunnel and simulator – due to go live this summer – they will help make strides, Norris believes the team should be able to achieve more with the tools it currently has at its disposal.

“I think we have a lot of what we need. Of course we know that the wind tunnel and the simulator are on the way, two things that will certainly help us take another step forward, but we need to do more with what we already have.” he added.

Read also:

“What we have in Baku should be the one we will start our season with. If you want to be a top team, it’s from here [in Bahrain] that we should have started the season with these kinds of components that are coming.”

“But until then, we’ll do our best to make the most of what we have now.”