The latest designs for Qiddiya City's new Speed ​​Park circuit were revealed earlier this week, offering a preview of some of its innovative concepts.

Among these, a first curve 20 stories high, known as “The Blade”, which will rise and lower by 108 meters, towering over a music venue.

As Qiddiya will host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix once the circuit is completed, current F1 drivers have been updated on the latest developments, especially thanks to the input of GPDA president Alex Wurz.

Speaking about projects he's seen this week, Norris said it's great that a racetrack is putting so much effort into taking things to the extreme. “I've seen the video and the preview, and it looks pretty cool. It's what the Saudis do, so all due respect to them for coming up with crazy things and trying to make it as good as it sounds,” Norris explained.

“There are a lot of places that are nowhere near as lively and fun. So if you want people to be attracted to the sport in general, you don't want it to be just a track in the middle of nowhere that nobody goes to.”

Rendering of the Qiddiya City runway Photo credit: Qiddiya Media

According to Norris, efforts to ensure the Qiddiya complex offers entertainment are also key to ensuring the facility's success.

“You want things to happen in the evening and afternoon with the shows. You want it to be a big event, not that there are just certain race times where we're at the track and then everyone goes home and is bored.”

“So, yeah, kudos to them for coming up with some crazy stuff, because I think it's definitely a good thing for everyone.”

Norris' enthusiasm for the facility was echoed by Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, who said the track would offer a great spectacle.

“What I saw looks very beautiful, like it's a huge roller coaster. I think it's the track with the highest elevation on the calendar. So, yes, it looks exciting. Obviously we'll have to wait a few more years, but there's definitely something behind the project. Smart people when it comes to track design and everything. It's almost like a video game, but in real life.”

Qiddiya believes that, once finished, it could set a new benchmark for Formula 1 Grand Prix racing.

Abdullah Aldawood, chief executive of Qiddiya Investment Company, said earlier in the week: “It's not just a facility, it's the culmination of our efforts to position Qiddiya City at the center of global motorsport. Our vision for the circuit goes beyond thrills of the race: spectators will witness one of the most elevated and immersive racing experiences in the world, reinventing the sport as we know it.”