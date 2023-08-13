McLaren overturned a season that seemed to have started under the worst auspices. The MCL60 – a single-seater with an important name, because it celebrates the 60th anniversary of the creation of the team – was born badly. Wrong.

The team, through the words of team principal Andrea Stella arrived on the same evening of the presentation, had already made it known that the start of the season would be uphill. How much, however, we understood in the first races.

A single-seater that was difficult to drive, slow, which put not only newcomer Oscar Piastri in difficulty, but also the much more experienced Lando Norris. You can always come up from the slums and the Woking team worked hard between February and May to create new components that changed the single-seater.

These innovations worked to such an extent as to allow the team to take 2 consecutive podiums in the race with Norris and obtain a good second place for Piastri in the Sprint Race held on Saturday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps, behind only the elusive Max Verstappen.

A huge step forward from the team and the MCL60s. Yet the results arrived in the last month and a half are not entirely attributable to the vehicle. Lando Norris explained how the 2023 single-seater has indeed improved, but it doesn’t fit his preferences in terms of driving style and characteristics in slow corners.

To make it perform at its best, Norris is forced to ride it in a way that doesn’t feel natural to him. “Me and Oscar [Piastri] We make similar comments about the car. As well as last year. Even when Daniel was driving [Ricciardo] we made similar comments, every day, every weekend. It’s hard to describe. With this car you have to drive a certain way. But it’s also a way I don’t like and don’t want to ride.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I don’t like driving the car the way I’m doing it now. I feel it doesn’t suit my strengths. I would like to be able to hold a minimum speed and make a U-turn. And the last thing I have to do U-turns in the world right now. I have to do V-turns and I’ve never liked that kind of riding. I don’t really like it now either.”

“Basically the car just likes to go straight. And, I mean, it doesn’t even go that fast in a straight! But be very strong under braking, we go good in a straight, and that’s why we were so fast at times in the wet. Not I would say we are fast in the wet in general, but we are fast when braking is key, like in Monte-Carlo. This increases the temperature of the tires and boosts confidence.”

“We’re fast at that moment, but we’re not really fast when cornering when it’s wet. So there are only a few things that allow us to be competitive. But it’s just a matter of having the possibility of taking different lines and riding in different ways If the wind changes, if the conditions change, if the fuel load changes, the tire degradation, we always have to ride in a specific way.”

“And it’s not a way I currently like. I’ve had to adapt. I still have to adapt a lot as a driver. The MCL60 is a long way from the car I’d like to drive.”

One of the weaknesses of the MCL60 that Norris often pointed out is the lack of competitiveness in slow cornering. A trouble that grips several teams, but this does not make the problem less important.

“I don’t think it’s specifically our problem. I know there are drivers from other teams who say very similar things. But we have one of the slowest cars in the low-speed corners. It’s a negative area that over the last 5 years we haven’t coped well. We never thought of being strong at that point and then focusing on the high-speed ones.”

“In the high-speed stretches we often went well, just as we often went wrong in the low-speed ones. But, in general, with these tyres, the way you have to drive is difficult to put together. Even at them [le gomme] I like to go on the straights and less on the corners”.

“And it is for this reason that it is necessary to create a single-seater based on this aspect. But the better the single-seater is made, the less you can stress the tires and things like that”.