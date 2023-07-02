Excellent qualifying on Friday afternoon, a Saturday morning still starring, but a sprint race that basically lasted three corners. Starting from third place on the grid, being one of the few riders to have kept a fresh set of soft tires for the shootout, the Briton hoped he could repeat himself by hitting important points that would confirm the progress of the MCL60 and … Continue reading
#Norris #Sprint #unlucky #antistall #activated
SBK | Donington: Razgatlioglu stops Bautista in the Superpole Race
After 11 consecutive victories, Alvaro Bautista could set a new record, but he didn't count on Toprak Razgatlioglu. In fact,...
Leave a Reply