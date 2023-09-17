On the weekend in which McLaren brought a substantial package of technical innovations, Lando Norris expected to be able to be competitive and fit into the mix by fighting for the front rows. The fourth place obtained in qualifying represented an excellent starting point and the Briton did not hide a smile, because he was aware that there were all the opportunities to aim for a concrete result.

Even though it was an eventful race, Lando Norris cynically exploited every situation that was put in front of him, starting from the very first laps, inserting himself again between the two Mercedes after the position lost in the first few meters thanks to an overtake in turn 14. From that moment on, the Briton tried to manage his race following the pace set by the Ferraristi, a rather slow one which kept the group compact.

The entry of the first Safety Car made it possible to gain another position by overtaking Charles Leclerc in the pits, who had been stopped longer than expected in the pit lane due to traffic arriving in the pit lane. After also overtaking Max Verstappen, who had previously chosen to continue on the hard mounted at the start of the race without returning to the pits, the Englishman managed to get close to George Russell by taking advantage of a couple of slow laps by Sainz at the head of the race, designed specifically to try to regroup the group and put the Mercedes driver under pressure.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The turning point came following the technical failure suffered by Esteban Ocon, which pushed the race direction to activate the Virtual Safety Car: the Star chose to diversify its strategy compared to its rivals, returning to the pits to fit that extra set of new medium tires saved on Saturday. Norris thus found himself in second place, with the arduous task of containing the comeback of Russell and Hamilton in the final laps.

The McLaren driver was also able to take advantage of the DRS offered by Sainz, who was good at dictating the pace to keep everyone within a few tenths: “Carlos was very generous in helping me get the DRS. He helped my race and I helped his, so it was tough. We knew it would be tough as soon as the Mercedes stopped, especially with a couple of cars to overtake,” explained Norris.

“But we’re on the podium, in second place, we held them off. We did everything we were supposed to do and more. So we are very happy.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

During the last lap, Russell made a major mistake, touching the wall entering turn ten with his right front tyre: a blow which damaged the car, leading him to finish his race against the barriers. In reality, Norris himself had also grazed the same wall with his right rear a few moments earlier, albeit in a less violent manner, thus maintaining second position: “I hit the wall on the last lap at the same point, so I think that [Russell] copied me and did even worse. I’m sorry for him. He was probably one of the fastest. I would say today was the fastest.”

With the Brit’s mistake, Norris was able to take a breath and ease the pressure, achieving a result that boosts morale for the team: “[L’incidente] It helped me a little in the last two corners, I could relax, just a little more. But everyone, Carlos, Charles, Lewis and George, we pushed each other all day. It was stressful, but it paid off.”