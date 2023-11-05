Max Verstappen is an objective out of reach for everyone, especially on days of grace like the one in Brazil where the management of tire degradation represents the fundamental aspect in the economy of the race. As during the sprint, Lando Norris at least tried to move into the mirrors of the race leader, also trying to attack in turn four during the eighth lap, however without success.

The Dutchman from Red Bull immediately responded by starting to extend with an excellent central sector, enough to take the Briton out of the DRS zone. From that moment on, it was a solo effort on the part of the Red Bull driver, capable of managing the tires very well in the first part of the stint, also managing to save the tires in the fast turns 4, 6 and 7, but at the at the same time to extend its lead over its rivals.

If, in fact, in the first part of the stint, Norris often managed to maintain a good pace, in the second part the advantages of the RB19 and the limitations of an MCL60 emerged more which, despite the great steps forward made since the beginning of the season, clearly there is still some ground to make up compared to the reference single-seater on the grid.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

To bring home second place, the first start was crucial, with which Norris managed to go from sixth to second position in the space of a few metres, something unexpected for the Briton. A fundamental aspect, because it allowed us to avoid getting stuck in traffic in the first part of the race, especially keeping in mind that Lewis Hamilton tried to keep the group behind him compact.

“It honestly couldn’t have gone better. Yes, a good pace, similar to yesterday, which is the main thing, and a much better start at the beginning which allowed us to go from sixth to second position, which was a nice surprise. My start yesterday wasn’t very good. I tried to work on it and the situation improved. But then, in the second start, I was a little too aggressive. But overall I’m happy, I think second place is the best we can achieve nowadays,” said the Briton.

Although in the first part of each stint Norris tried to push to try to keep Verstappen’s pace, there was very little he could do, given that the three-time world champion always managed to pull ahead while also implementing good management. tire: “There are little points where the tires recover a little and you can keep pushing, but Max always seemed to have an answer to everything, which is a shame. But he must be given credit for the fact that he had a good race, difficult due to the wind conditions and everything else, but second position is a good result”.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lando Norris, McLaren, second place, gives a thumbs up from the podium

For Norris, this is his seventh podium of the season, the seventeenth of his career: only Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso have achieved more during this championship, both now at eight, but this also demonstrates the great steps forward made by the team of Woking. The only aspect in which McLaren has disappointed this weekend is the timing of its exit in Q3 during Friday qualifying, something on which Andrea Stella has already intervened in the following hours.

“The performances were there all weekend. We made some mistakes on Friday in qualifying, but then we took advantage of all the opportunities we had, with Saturday’s qualifying, yesterday’s sprint and today’s race. I’m really happy. Lots of points, another podium. Of course, not enough to win because Max is still a bit too far away for us, but overall it was a good weekend,” added Norris.

Although on paper Brazil did not represent a favorable event for the MCL60 as Suzuka and Qatar had been, the Woking single-seater showed good general stability, confirming itself as the most balanced car among the pursuers. But now comes the Las Vegas round, a question mark not only for the layout of the track, but also for the low temperatures which should complicate tire management: “I think we were more competitive than we expected, which is positive, we are going faster on circuits where in theory we didn’t expect it. Las Vegas is a question mark for everyone,” concluded the British driver from McLaren.