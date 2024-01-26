The new contract signed by Lando Norris, which binds him to McLaren (at least) until the end of 2027, has guaranteed the twenty-four-year-old protégé of Zak Brown a top driver status. But it's not just that, at least it's not for Norris.

Many proposals have arrived on Lando's desk, some of which are very attractive, but in this interview he explains what kept him at McLaren. Different assessments, but among all, the desire to be part of a story stands out, a path that has seen difficult moments in which Norris has seen a group forming around him that he wants to be part of in the future too. There are also ambitions, and Lando does not hide, starting from the first victory in a Formula 1 Grand Prix (target 2024) to the biggest one, which he hopes to be able to compete for in 2026.

How did you come to the decision to extend your contract so far in advance?

“Because it was possible to do it. I am in a good position and had no intention of worrying about these aspects in the next few years. There were always conversations with the team about our future and in the end everything came together at the right time. In a couple of years I think the market will be a little crazier, there will be a lot of movements, and also in view of 2026 when the new technical cycle will begin I thought I wanted to be in a more stable condition, without worries. I or the team want to focus on other very important aspects, I'm happy to be where I am and the team is happy with me. So it was an easy decision.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

There have been rumors about your link with Red Bull: have you spoken to each other?

“Everyone talks to everyone. Every rider talks to other teams, and not because he isn't happy where he is, but simply to understand what another team can offer him, everyone does it, but only in a few cases does it go further. So yes, there were talks but they ended quickly. Naturally, when I started receiving calls I talked about it internally with Andrea and Zak, we discussed it and made sure to put these rumors aside and come to a quick decision. So I hope this announcement puts to rest many questions.”

It's no secret that you've been the obvious target for many teams. Were you always convinced to stay at McLaren or did you have any temptation to evaluate other choices?

“I have always been convinced that McLaren is the future. We've been through some difficult years and things definitely didn't go as we hoped between 2020 and early 2023, but there have been a lot of changes. Considering what we were able to do last year, and considering that it is a team that I have worked with since my first steps in Formula 1, this is where I want to continue my story and it is with this team that I want to achieve my goals, trying to win races and championships”.

“I want to do it with McLaren, they are the ones who brought me to Formula 1 by giving me this opportunity. In a certain sense I feel like I owe it to all of them, I'm part of the family and I enjoy it, something that has always been a part important. I don't want to join a different team and not enjoy anything. I'm part of the McLaren family and I'm really happy to be part of this family, we're in a moment of growth and there's a lot of enthusiasm.”

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Lando Norris, McLaren

Your decision confirms great trust in McLaren. Do you think you can win in the next two years or are you focusing more on the change in regulations that will take place in 2026?

“It's a really difficult question, but the way we grew last year made us aware that we can improve further. In 2023 there were moments when we were very close to winning races, on some tracks we were close to Red Bull, and their car was the most competitive ever in Formula 1.”

“But it's one thing to win a race, it's another to fight for a championship, that's a bigger step; if you asked me if I think I can win races this year, I'm inclined to say yes. But if we're talking about the championship I think that it's another level, both for me, given that constantly racing at the top is something I haven't done for a while, and for the whole team. When you're fighting for a world title the level of pressure is different for everyone, so I think it is always right to ask ourselves: are we ready to challenge them?”.

“We had opportunities to fight with Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, going head to head in terms of strategy, pit stops and everything else, and most of the time we were up to par. So if we're talking about pressure of a race, I think everyone is in a good position. But if we talk about fighting for the championship, I think everyone's mentality changes slightly. For my part, I feel I'm ready to fight against Max and Lewis, but I'm aware that when you go against these guys every detail becomes important.”

“As for when we will be ready to fight for the world championship, the answer is that I don't know, I'd like to say in the next two years, but I believe that 2026 is the real opportunity for everyone. This is the big question mark, but we'll see how we will go this year and maybe at the end of the season I will be able to answer this question differently.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lando Norris shows Oscar Piastri the path to victory with McLaren

What was the turning point for you in signing this contract?

“I am convinced that, as a team, we have everything it takes to achieve our goals. I asked myself: are you convinced you are capable of it? Yes. And are you convinced that the team is capable of doing it? Yes. I don't think it's just the evaluation of how we grew last year, but everything that happens in the team day after day, the people that are here, the work ethic, the mentality, the approach. In fact, nowhere else was the scenario compelling enough to make me take a hard look at an alternative.”

“The atmosphere, the mentality, the sense of team that we have here at McLaren has been created year after year, and I really enjoy being part of all this. I want to be part of this history and this change, going through highs and low but staying with the team. This is also an important factor for me, as much as I simply want to be part of a team that is the fastest, I am also here because I love racing and I love to have fun and enjoy everything I do.”