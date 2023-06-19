Ninth place on the track, thirteenth in the final standings. The weekend of the Canadian Grand Prix may have held some small disappointments for McLaren who, after a two-faced Spanish weekend, hoped to do well in Montreal by returning to the points.

The low temperatures recorded both on Saturday and Sunday undoubtedly favored the Woking team, capable of expressing itself with good form both in qualifying, where it achieved a double top ten, and in the race. In the first part of the race, Oscar Piastri managed to overtake Nico Hulkenberg, thus moving up to sixth position, while Lando Norris had some more difficulties in overtaking the German. The Englishman, who had an aggressive Charles Leclerc behind him, only had free air when Haas decided to call their driver into the pits, moreover only one lap before the Safety Car came on for the George Russell accident.

At that point McLaren decided to recall Norris to take advantage of the neutralisation, while the Ferraris, which had a faster pace, opted to stay on the track, thus taking advantage of a phase in free air, which then gave him the opportunity to create the window that brought them in front after the pit stop. Precisely during the Safety Car phase, however, the penalty arrived which then completely overturned Norris’ race.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In fact, as the safety car entered, the Briton slowed down considerably to extend the gap from his teammate, who was only three seconds ahead of him at the time. Since he could not be overtaken by the drivers behind him, this would have allowed Piastri to make his pit stop and leave the stand before Norris arrived, thus avoiding wasting time in the queue.

For this reason, the stewards decided to impose a five-second penalty on the number 4 of the McLaren, guilty of having maintained unsportsmanlike behaviour: “During the Safety Car period, the driver slowed down to allow a gap to form between his team in car 81 [Piastri] and he. In doing so he delayed the cars behind ”, reads the statement with which the fine was imposed.

“There was a significant speed difference between the four car [Norris] and car 81 between turns 10 and 13 (about 50 km/h). Article 12.2.1.l of the ISC refers to ‘any breach of the principles of fair competition, conduct in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the results of a competition, in a manner contrary to sporting ethics’.”

Having learned of the reason for the penalty only at the end of the race, Norris rejected the commissioners’ accusations, arguing that the penalty makes no sense: “I was told to go back to the pits just three seconds before entering the pit lane, at I was already at high speed at that point, so it doesn’t make sense to me.”

“There are a lot of times it goes slow in VSC, so if I get a penalty today I should get it for the last three years and so does everyone else, but no, I don’t think I did anything wrong,” he said. English explained.

McLaren Team Principal Stella explained that the team tried to contest the fine, but without success: “We went to talk to the stewards immediately after the race, because we thought that this type of speed under the Safety Car or even the Virtual Safety Car was not a reason for an infringement. There is the possibility that the stewards want to establish new references. We will continue to discuss with them”.

“Ultimately we trust their judgement, but we are reviewing Lando’s behavior once again as we speak, as we come away from this race very surprised that this resulted in a penalty.”

The penalty was added to his race time at the finish and dropped Norris from ninth to thirteenth, thwarting his points-scoring efforts after a tense mid-pack fight with Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas.

Despite the result, Norris said Canada was his best race in 2023, but reiterated the good pace was more due to the track than any improvement in the car.

“I’d say it was my best race of the year. Today I made one of my first overtakes of the year, it was a good race. All my overtakes took place at the hairpin, I was very confident under braking. The pace was good I wouldn’t say extraordinary, but enough to keep Alfa and Alpine and have the chance to race with them.”

“But it went better because it’s a different track. If we went back to last weekend we’d do just as badly. If we went back to other tracks we’d do just as badly. The car hasn’t changed. A few small adjustments that maybe cost us half a tenth or a tenth more So, once again, it’s not the car that has changed,” added Norris, with an MCL60 that will be updated from the next round in Austria.