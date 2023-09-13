Over the years, drivers have reported back pain on multiple occasions, which has expanded with the return of ground-effect cars in 2022 due to their very stiff and low settings to stay as close to the asphalt and generate load aerodynamic. This set-up had the unwanted side effect of porpoising, but also excessive bottoming on certain tracks, making the cars less comfortable to drive.

A clear example is what happened to Lewis Hamilton during the weekend in Azerbaijan, where the fact that the car touched the asphalt so much for bottoming during the race had even pushed Mercedes to suggest that the drivers speak on the radio not on the straight given the excessive disturbance caused by the surface rubbing with the asphalt. Physical pain that was also reported by other drivers in addition to the Star duo, including Pierre Gasly. Aware of this situation, the FIA ​​also decided to intervene directly, making changes that should have reduced porpoising.

Recently, Lando Norris revealed that last year’s car left him in “constant pain,” which forced him to work much harder with the team and his fitness coach to alleviate his back problems in this season. Although it is not a completely recent problem, so much so that in free practice for the 2020 Austrian GP he had decided to limit the mileage so as not to strain his body too much, the new regulations have accentuated the pain.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“I have to stretch morning and night, before every session. If I don’t do that, I always struggle with my back a lot more,” Norris said.

“It’s not just about racing. It’s something I’ve had to work on in general. But it definitely hasn’t been helped by some changes to the car over the last couple of years. Last year was pretty bad, every day I struggled to sleep and everything else… I was in constant pain.”

“I think a lot of things have already been put in place, such as a couple of new seats. Last year it was worse than this year.”

Norris explained that these recurring issues have also limited how he trains or spends time off the track. Even common activities such as track walks with his engineers on Thursdays have been curtailed, while he has had to limit his days spent playing golf.

“If I want it to get better, I have to do other things, rather than trying to improve the seat and let the car get better over time. That’s not going to be the case. I’m limiting a lot of other things. I’m playing a lot less golf because of my back and I’m doing more physiotherapy. There are things I have to speed up and others I have to pay the price for, like golf or other sports.”

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Even track walks on the track, as soon as I do them, I struggle a lot, so I had to reduce them, little things that helped me a lot to struggle less. Now I’m in a better position. I mean, I’d like to play more golf ! And even with cycling and running my back hurts, so I still can’t do everything I would like.”

Team Principal Andrea Stella said the team was continuing to monitor the problem, but admitted it was not easy for the team to figure out how to help it inside the cockpit.

“We are following the issue closely with Lando. Some aspects will have to be evaluated by him himself to understand what his body requires and how he needs to sit in the car to be comfortable and avoid these types of problems. For our part, there are many variables “We can play with it, but we need to know exactly where we need to focus, so it’s a work in progress. There’s no revolution in the plan as far as seating positions.”

“We hope in a way that it will gradually get better, thanks to the work that Lando is doing and his adaptation also in terms of lifestyle, which I know is very, very painful for such a passionate golfer!”.