A comeback third place that feels like a missed opportunity. Up to now the Qatari weekend has not given great satisfaction to Lando Norris, who believes he has missed several opportunities. On Friday the double cancellation of the time due to track limits took him from a possible second place on the grid to a fifth row which it will force him into a comeback race.

In the sprint shootout, another mistake at the last corner in the second run led him to miss a pole that actually seemed within reach, thus having to start from the second spot on the dirtiest side of the starting grid.

The choice to start with the medium tires, a compound which in any case proved to be the most effective over the long distance, did not contribute, so much so that immediately at the start Norris lost several positions after an unfortunate start, also regressing behind the two Ferraris . From that moment on, also thanks to the phases in which the soft tire held up momentarily, the Briton’s race was marked by a long battle with the two Maranello cars, between overtaking and counter-overtaking, especially after the restarts.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme after the Sprint race Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

However, when he managed to get rid of the two SF-23s, the McLaren driver was able to close the gap on a struggling George Russell, thus returning to a position valid for the sprint podium. However, given the various vicissitudes in the race, the Verstappen goal seemed out of reach, as did the idea of ​​being able to catch up to his teammate, who managed the race admirably in the lead, passing ahead of everyone under the checkered flag.

“It was very difficult. I took advantage of every chance to finish back. I was on the wrong side of the grid, the best side was the left, and I was on the medium, so I knew it would be difficult at the start. In the first laps there was the Safety Car, I tried to pass the Ferraris, but they had DRS”.

“I tried to keep up the pace to follow Max, but then I ended up on a wet patch after the accident [tra Hulkenberg, Ocon e Perez], so I lost positions again. It hasn’t been my weekend so far, I’ve made too many mistakes. At least a double podium has arrived for McLaren and my congratulations go to Oscar,” explained Norris.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Briton made no secret that he is particularly frustrated with how the weekend is going, especially because the car has shown good potential, as also highlighted by today’s results. Tomorrow the challenge will be to recover from the fifth row, but clearly my thoughts also turn to the opportunities missed during this weekend: “I have never been so frustrated with myself. The team did a great job, I should have been on pole today and tried yesterday, but I made too many mistakes which cost me positions today and positions for tomorrow when we have a car to easily finish in the top three.”

“I made my life and that of the team difficult, when it should be the opposite. We should have been in front, but this is not my weekend. It’s a shame that it happens when the car is so fast, which makes it even more frustrating.”