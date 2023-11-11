After a start to the championship spent at the back due to a car that had not reached the development objectives set during the winter, McLaren has pursued an internal revolution following the farewell of James Key and the reorganization of some key roles at internal technical staff. From that moment on, the engineers continued to update the car with various packages that followed one another throughout the season.

After the first innovations in Azerbaijan, where a new fund had been introduced with the aim of generating greater aerodynamic load, further packages were introduced in Austria, Great Britain and Singapore, which contributed to transforming the car by taking it to the most noble areas of the ranking.

Although there were Grands Prix where it was unable to keep up with the pace of Ferrari and Mercedes, the MCL60 proved to be perhaps the most balanced car among Red Bull’s pursuers. Both the SF-23 and the W14 performed well in events with rather specific characteristics, but also highlighted important setbacks in other weekends, including the last one in Brazil. It is precisely this element that instills a certain sense of optimism within the Woking team, because even in events where they expected a few more difficulties than the Maranello and Brackley teams, in reality the performances exceeded expectations.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Norris has taken five podiums in the last six races, while two have been achieved by rookie teammate Oscar Piastri. The consistency of his rebirth has increased that sense of confidence that he can continue to grow in 2024.

“I told Max that since we brought this update to Austria, I was the second driver who scored the most points in the championship. I think we were potentially the second team who scored the most points,” explained Lando Norris, underlining the progress and consistency shown by McLaren from around mid-season onwards.

“Naturally we have made great strides and at the same time, considering that we are talking about fighting against Red Bull, I think that the results obtained this year are still very, very good. We are talking about one of the best Formula 1 drivers in Always [Max Verstappen]with one of the most dominant cars.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, the McLaren

“And going from where we were in Bahrain to getting closer and talking about fighting with Red Bull I think is a great sign for us. And we know there’s still a lot of things coming for next year, so I’m excited. There’s no point in thinking about it until see you next year, but I will be optimistic and I believe we can do it as a team”, added the British driver.

Although Norris’s enthusiasm reveals a certain optimism within the team, on the other hand there is also the awareness that, after a subdued 2023, Ferrari and Mercedes have focused on drastic interventions in view of the next championship. Andrea Stella believes that, although McLaren’s advantage in 2023 offers a good starting point, on the other hand, the work carried out from last summer onwards will play an even more fundamental role.

“Where we are with next year’s car depends partly on where we are this year, because it’s the starting point for everyone. But the development path followed over the last six or seven months is much more important. It’s such a long period of time that it’s just about what’s being designed for next year’s car. The work we’re doing in terms of aerodynamic and mechanical development behind the scenes [in vista del prossimo anno] it is much more important than the starting point [lo stato di forma della vettura 2023]”.