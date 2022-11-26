After an encouraging 2021 season, finished in fourth place in the Constructors, McLaren slipped to fifth place overtaken by Alpine.

The French team produced a car that was less reliable but still faster, while the Woking team, in addition to the problems of the project, was not helped by the well-known difficulties of Daniel Ricciardo.

Lando Norris acknowledged that the 2022 car was not competitive enough to achieve much more and declared that fifth place is the place that belongs to the team.

“Yes, that’s where we deserve to be, in fifth position,” said Norris.

“I think you feel very disappointed when you have the chance to get fourth in the Constructors and you know you could have done it. We’ve only had one weekend of poor reliability, while Alpine has had four or five, but for the most part of the year they had a faster car”.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 See also F1 | Leclerc: "The podium is good, but the result is a bit disappointing" Photo by: Erik Junius

“I think the fact that I’ve fought with them for so long shows how good our work has been with an honestly worse package. That’s why I’m very happy. We finished in fifth place, but there are many positive things in the work we’re doing ”.

“We just started too far back at the start of the season, so hopefully we can start much better next year, be able to continue the development, make the progress we’ve made this season and eventually get a better result.” ”.

Norris acknowledged that McLaren’s performance this year “hasn’t been good enough” but praised the progress made in all operational areas such as making pit stops a strength in recent seasons.

“Not enough work was done by the whole team and again, it was all down to the car we had,” added Norris.

“We know we had a very difficult season, we found ourselves in difficulty. Next year we have to take a step forward and it seems to me that everyone is working hard to do so.”

“I think everyone here at the track has done a great job, from the mechanics to the engineers, and I think we’ve made the most of all the opportunities we’ve had.”

“The mechanics have done an outstanding job in the toughest year for pit stops. With heavier tires and worse guns we made the fastest pit stop of the year as well as having multiple quick pit stops of the weekend. Many areas are on a good trend”.

“All the mechanics and engineers are busier than ever to make a better car. It’s not an easy thing to do, but the team have a good plan in place.”