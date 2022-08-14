This season Lando Norris has led McLaren’s work, scoring 76 of the team’s 95 points and clinching the best result of the season with third place at Imola last April.

Teammate Daniel Ricciardo failed to match him in terms of performance and results, prompting McLaren to think of Oscar Piastri as a replacement for 2023. The Australian’s struggles with the current car are well documented, but Norris has also he sometimes found it difficult to familiarize himself with the MCL36, which forced him to adapt his driving style.

“I don’t think you can say the car is made for me,” Norris told Motorsport.com in an interview before the summer break. “What I want from the car is the opposite of what it is giving me right now! And yes, I would say that the car I have now is absolutely not what I want for my driving style, and it is not suitable for me. “.

“It’s not a bad thing, it’s just like that and you have to adapt. That’s why I think I’ve done a good job this year, adapting to something that isn’t exactly what I want or like. This is one of the improvements I have. done in recent years “.

Norris will remain at McLaren until the end of 2025 after signing a long-term contract with the team earlier this year, making him central to the team’s future plans. The Brit explained that he is working to have “a little more say” to help show the team “what we can look forward to and what I want from the car in the future. I am expressing my opinion and saying what I believe. can help me go faster with the car, ”Norris said.

“Sometimes it’s a little different than what Daniel has. But in general, we’re still aligned as a package with what we need to improve. I’m definitely having a little more say. I don’t like to talk too much, because everyone has his job and everyone is a professional in his or her field of work. I can express my opinion on something, but if I don’t it doesn’t change my life. Maybe I should just talk a little more and trust. good thing”.

Ricciardo told Motorsport.com that he believes Norris is “doing a great job” both on the track and making his presence felt a little more off the track. “As for the track, people can see that Lando is driving very, very well,” said Ricciardo.

“I also think that this also gives him confidence, which then also manifests itself off the track. I also think about the way he is pushing the team, he has started to have good management of this aspect. He is just showing growth, I think, showing another kind of confidence, but also a bit of maturity “, concluded the Australian.