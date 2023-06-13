In recent months, McLaren has undergone a profound internal reorganization, both from a managerial and technical point of view. Furthermore, the Woking team recently unveiled that the old factory will be used as a new structure for the composite department, which will speed up the manufacturing times for certain elements.

On the organizational front, however, the most important changes are undoubtedly the arrivals of David Sanchez from Ferrari and Rob Marshall from Red Bull, which coincided with the departure of James Key, whose future will instead be in Sauber. Sanchez and Marshall will clearly have to complete the gardening period with their respective teams first, but their arrivals are a clear sign of McLaren’s intentions to invest to move up the standings.

The signing of Marshall, who will join the team early next year as technical director of engineering and design, is part of a major recruitment campaign that McLaren has launched to exploit better the new wind tunnel and the new simulator, currently in the calibration phase.

Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid with his engineer Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

After a difficult start to the 2023 season, with the MCL60 underperforming as expected, McLaren are looking to deliver results in the short term, but know there are huge opportunities in the longer term. For Norris, the news of Marshall’s arrival was extremely exciting, as he will bring a wealth of experience with him to a winning stable.

“Just knowledge, experience. He’s been at Red Bull for many years, seen a lot of success with the team. He’s worked with some of the best minds in Formula 1 and he’s definitely part of that group,” Norris said when asked what Marshall could bring to McLaren.

“He’s an important person, a key signing for us as a team, so I think a lot of people within McLaren will look up to him, respect him and so on. He’s also a good step for us as a team, to continue to drive that drive forward. , continuing to add performance and skills”.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing Photo by: Motorsport Images

The team believes that the new approach of having three directors responsible – Marshall for design, Peter Prodromou for aerodynamics and David Sanchez for car concept – will go a long way towards a better car.

Norris has never hidden his faith in Brown and Stella, who are trying to lay the foundations for a brighter future than the current one: “I have a lot of faith in Zak [Brown]. Even more than in the past. I would never say that I don’t have confidence, I never said that and I probably won’t say that, but surely after the last changes there have been many positive things, not only in terms of mood and atmosphere within the team, but also of performance and expectations for the future”.

“Not everything is straightforward in Formula 1, a lot of things take time, so I think that’s also there, but we’re definitely making progress. So, I can safely confirm that and say that with confidence.”