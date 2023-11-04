Arriving at the braking point of the first corner with Max Verstappen alongside means coming out in second position. Like last Sunday in Mexico, the world champion took the lead of the race immediately after the start, burning Lando Norris in turn 1. Then came yet another rerun of a film now seen around twenty times during the 2023 world championship, with Verstappen whispering to the tires until the checkered flag, giving himself a few tight laps to show what he could do. Before the start Lando Norris believed he could do something more than the good second position he achieved under the checkered flag, and the confirmation came from his expression seen when he took off his helmet, but the reality is that in the race the values ​​are well others than those on the fastest lap.

However, McLaren can be happy with what they have done. Despite never having been in contention for victory, Norris was the only one to remain on planet Verstappen, maintaining an acceptable gap at the finish line (less than five seconds) and putting ten on the Red Bull behind him. It’s true that in Formula 1 you always have to look ahead, but for McLaren it must still be a source of satisfaction to see the gap built on Mercedes and Ferrari, twenty-one and twenty-four seconds respectively under the checkered flag.

The appetizer for what will be tomorrow’s Grand Prix featured a Mercedes in difficulty with the management of the soft tires (surprise verdict) and a Ferrari struggling with overheating problems in the power unit.

Two different headaches that led to the same effect, that is, a reduced pace that did not allow both teams to get close to the podium. The biggest problem ahead of tomorrow seems to be that of Mercedes, since it concerns setup choices. “We have reviewed the difficulties that affected George in Mexico,” commented Toto Wolff without hiding his frustration.

The potential of the car is that seen in the first five laps, with Russell and Hamilton starting at a pace that for a moment made us think back to the Mercedes seen at Interlagos in 2022, then the overheating of the tires significantly reduced the scenario. Russell slipped to fourth place, Hamilton to seventh, with one of the slowest final paces ever. “It was horrible to see the pace our rivals can maintain – commented Lewis – at the end I was practically without tyres. I really have no idea what is possible in view of tomorrow, I think it will be a very long afternoon for us…”.

At Ferrari, despite having lost two points to Mercedes, the expectations are a little different. Both Leclerc and Sainz struggled with power unit management. “Fortunately at the start tomorrow I will start from a better position – explained Leclerc – I really hope that after the first corner there are few cars in front of me, and this will help me to be in a much easier window compared to today’s race in which I simply couldn’t push.”

Tomorrow Leclerc will also have a set of new soft tires available, which from what we saw today, will be able to guarantee a better pace throughout the stint. “I saw that the AlphaTauris were very fast with the set of new tires – underlined Leclerc – I see it as good news for tomorrow”.

Ferrari’s objective in the Brazilian Grand Prix is ​​clear, to finish the race ahead of the Mercedes. “My last lap of the race was quite good – concluded Charles – but if I compare it with that of Max (one second and eight tenths) it makes me think that even if I took the lead at the start, after two or three laps I would it would pass without any problems. Our main objective at the moment is to beat Mercedes in the constructors’ championship, and we must remain focused on this.” It will be a battle, but not for noble positions.