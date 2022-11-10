There is alarm in McLaren: Lando Norris will not attend the planned FIA press conference scheduled for 6:05 pm. The British driver prefers to stay in the hotel to see if he will be able to recover a minimum and sufficient condition to drive the MCL36 tomorrow in free practice and qualifying.

The Woking team, in fact, has made official on Twitter that its pilot may have been the victim of food poisoning that is debilitating him with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

In McLaren there is a lot of apprehension because the Brazilian GP is the third and final round of the season which includes the Sprint Race on Saturday afternoon and therefore involves a program that anticipates qualifying to Friday afternoon after the only free practice session. useful to define the tuning of the car.

The Formula Medicine doctors directed by Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli are treating the Englishman and do not despair of being able to get the starting driver back into the car.

In the British team, however, they are thinking of implementing a plan B by putting Nyck De Vries, who is the reserve driver shared with Mercedes, in pre-alarm. The Dutchman could find himself in the position of being the driver who in the same season had the privilege of driving the cars of four teams, before joining AlphaTauri where he will be the starting driver next year.

Nyck de Vries, as the Mercedes test driver in the Mexican GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

De Vries has so far climbed into the cockpit of Aston Martin (FP1 free practice in the Italian GP), raced with Williams in place of Alexander Albon at Monza and then drove the Mercedes in FP1 in Mexico. Without forgetting that Nyck was among the three chosen for the Alpine test at the Hungaroring with Antonio Giovinazzi and Jack Doohan and in the Abu Dhabi tests, after the last GP of the season he will also become familiar with the AT03, almost certainly setting a record , given that he will have had the opportunity to drive at least half of the cars on the starting grid.

Obviously in McLaren they plan to recover Lando in time for tomorrow, but the Friesian is ready for the call if the need arises …