For Lando Norris there is still a bitter pill to swallow. The line of “untaken opportunities” continues to grow and, this time, it happened during the Sprint Race of the Austrian Grand Prix, in which he had to settle for the second position obtained behind the reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Both with the Dutchman and with his teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris was in a fight in the early stages: “There was a good race between us – Lando commented – especially with Max at the beginning I had fun. There were probably some things I could have done better during the battle, but I understood and I will improve”.

Overtaken by Piastri, the British driver justified himself by highlighting the lack of speed of his MCL38 in the central sector of the Red Bull Ring track, although he was satisfied with the points collected: “The pace of the car was very strong especially towards the end of the race, it was a great battle. I tried to overtake Oscar but I didn’t have enough speed, especially in the central sector. However, it’s a good haul for McLaren, a good job for the team and therefore congratulations also to Oscar for the podium”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Probably, not even a team play could have allowed the papaya car to beat Verstappen: “I don’t think that the team play would have helped us – says Norris – we fought properly, it was too difficult to pass Max, the pace was good but it was definitely not enough, his Red Bull had a little more today. Tomorrow is another day and I will try again”.

Right with the reigning world champion, Norris engaged in an initial fight that could have allowed him to gain the lead of the race, but something went wrong. An overtaking at turn 3 to which Verstappen responded, taking advantage of the “open door” left by his friend-rival in McLaren.

“How did I construct the overtaking? Once you get close to your opponent, the tyres heat up a lot and it’s difficult to make the most of them. – explains Norris – I had to take advantage of the opportunity that presented itself to me, but then I made a mess, I left the door open like an amateur but these are things I can improve on”.