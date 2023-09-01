Lando Norris led McLaren to sign the second time in the second free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix, detached by just 19 thousandths from the reference time set by Carlos Sainz Jr.

A performance also confirmed by Oscar Piastri, fourth and only 5 thousandths slower than Sergio Perez, third. A McLaren that seems to be able to continue in the overwhelming wake that began at the beginning of the summer and has dragged on until now thanks to a more than spot on new package from the Woking team.

Norris, however, gave a different picture from the one proposed by the general classification of Free Practice 2. McLaren strong, yes, but only on the flying lap. At least for now. The lower temperatures compared to the morning and the use of a set of Softs helped the MCL60s in Free Practice 2.

“Honestly, we were quite slow throughout the day, up until the last run this afternoon. Probably the cooler temperatures at the end of the day, with new tires on the flying lap, allowed us to be more competitive as always in these conditions.” declared the British driver at the end of the session.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“We struggled more with the other compounds, especially with the most used ones. With the Mediums we were 6, 7, 8 tenths slower than the Ferraris. Then with the new Softs we had that grip pin which helped ours a lot. balancing”.

“But we also made good progress between FP1 and FP2. We put in a lower downforce wing, changed other things and got closer, but we have other things to work on.”

Norris does not see McLaren in the shortlist of teams to battle for podium finishes this weekend. The hot temperatures are exposing the difficulties of the British single-seaters, so much so that Lando is asking for further interventions to improve the MCL60.

“At the moment it’s unlikely that we’ll be in the fight for the podium, because we don’t have race pace. We’re doing well in qualifying, but the race pace isn’t. We missed him a lot in the last few weekends too. We missed him not for any particular reason, not because we something has changed. We have always struggled, while in other races we have done very well”.

“Now we arrive at warmer tracks, with different conditions, and we are struggling again as in the past. This means that we have to improve the car even more. The MCL60 is good, but not good enough yet, so we still need to work on it.”