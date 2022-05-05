Lando Norris has often given whimsical designs of his helmets since racing in Formula 1 and also at the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2022 World Circus World Championship, will make no exceptions.

Miami, Florida, land of entertainment but also of the NBA. In Miami, however, in the last 20 years, three NBA titles have arrived. The first in 2006 with the duo Shaquille O’Neal-Dwyane Wade, then with the so-called Big Three, the trio formed by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, accompanied by a decisive Ray Allen between 2012 and 2013.

The presence of the famous Miami Heat led Lando Norris to think about an imaginative design of his helmet for the gp to be held just this weekend near the Hard Rock Stadium of the NFL Miami Dolphins.

Norris, in fact, will race with a helmet that is almost a perfect replica of the Wilson ball that is used in the NBA this year. Two peculiarities stand out above all: the name “Lando” written with the same font as the Wilson brand and the visibility of the “grip” of the ball, that is the presence of the small circles that make up the material that helps the players to have the right grip on the ball. (photo below).