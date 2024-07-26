The first day of testing at Spa ended with rain that fortunately spared Formula 1, at least on Friday. The first indications see a three-way fight for pole position, with the two McLarens and Max Verstappen on the launch pad to fight for the highest position on the starting grid.

However, there is also a double reason that pushes the three protagonists of FP2 to want pole: Verstappen must serve a 10-place penalty for changing his engine, so the further ahead he is in qualifying, the better he will line up on the grid. On the contrary, for Norris the goal is exactly the opposite: not only to get ahead of his teammate, but also to make sure that the Dutchman starts as far back as possible, so as to think he can snatch as many points as possible for the standings.

Although the first day was very positive, Norris still has some work to do to find the best feeling, although the good news is that, even on this track, the basic setup immediately proved effective, allowing the Woking team to start concentrating on the details straight away rather than having to completely overturn the situation.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“It was a good day, even though the Red Bull seems very fast. However, I didn’t feel 100% comfortable in the car today, so we need to see how we can improve the feeling for tomorrow. We are leading the day, but I didn’t feel totally comfortable. Hopefully we can find the rhythm more easily,” said Norris at the end of the day, underlining how there is still work to do on some details to find a set-up that can give him more confidence on track. A normal process, but one that nevertheless confirms how this MCL38 has become more effective on a wide range of tracks.

“Now we arrive at any track and we are close to a good setup, we don’t need to upset the car anymore. If you do that, it means you didn’t do a good job before the weekend. But we prepared well, we have a good setup on the car and it’s working, but I think that from my side the feeling is still not the best.”

Interestingly, Norris was one of only two drivers alongside Charles Leclerc to use a second set of soft tyres in FP2, meaning he will have one less set for tomorrow. An interesting choice, which could perhaps be reasoned in the fact that the forecast calls for rain on Saturday, thus allowing him to have an extra attempt on the soft compound on Friday and, at the same time, save a medium for the rest of the weekend.

At Spa McLaren showed up with a new low-downforce wing, designed for tracks like the Belgian one, while until last year the Woking team had had to reuse wings that were not exactly optimised, taking out from the “archives” the one used in Baku at the start of the season. A theme that the engineers were well aware of but that they had decided to postpone, knowing full well that there would be work to do to increase efficiency even with the low-downforce packages, perhaps by reviewing the concept of the wings.

McLaren MCL38, technical detail Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

The weather forecast for the weekend looks rather unstable: rain was already forecast for today but, except for a shower in the morning, the situation remained stable, allowing the riders to run in the dry. For tomorrow, however, the forecast indicates a concrete possibility of rain, unlike Sunday, when the sun should return, ensuring milder temperatures. The teams will have to follow the forecast very carefully in view of the rest of the weekend, in order to understand which set-up to focus on.

A choice that McLaren will also have to make, even though Norris’ words suggest that the English driver is more inclined to keep the low-downforce wing. At Silverstone between Friday and Saturday the engineers had decided to focus on a slightly more loaded configuration precisely in view of the risk of rain, an aspect that had helped when the track got wet later in the race. However, if in that case the wings were very close in terms of configuration, here the difference between the two options could be wider.

“We have some doubts about what level of downforce to go with. Generally for rain you want a high downforce setup, but I’m not sure that’s the direction to go anyway. We’ll talk to the engineers after the session,” Norris added.