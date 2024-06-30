No one fought with a foil. Lando Norris and Max Verstappen provided a great show and a great twist at the Red Bull Ring. Both lost, giving victory and podiums to Russell, Piastri and Sainz. But, the impression is that what we experienced today is only the first chapter of a story that could continue throughout the summer.

On lap 64, the Austrian Grand Prix changed completely. Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, the two contenders for the victory of the event, came into contact while the British driver was intent on launching an attack on his rival friend.

The contact was triggered by Verstappen, who went wide with Norris who had come alongside him on the outside, probably to prepare the corner well and attack the Dutchman at the next corner. The one who triggered Max brought both to the pits with a punctured tire, ruined floors and wings. Verstappen finished the race in fifth place, while Norris was forced to retire due to the extensive damage caused by both the impact and the punctured right rear tire.

Norris, at the end of the race, appeared visibly irritated by the incident, although he too had attempted some reckless attacks on Verstappen in the laps preceding the contact.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m disappointed,” Lando told the press in the interview area. “Nothing more, honestly, just… It was a good race. I expect a fair fight. A strong, fair fight. But I wouldn’t say that was the case in the end. So, yes, it’s hard to accept. My race was error-free. I thought I did a good job, but I was knocked out of the race, so nothing more.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Yes. I mean, there’s a rule about multiple movements. You’re not allowed to move after braking… you’re not allowed to react to the other driver. And that’s what he did, three times out of three. Twice I managed to avoid it and not hit it, not block myself and not hit it.”

“The third time he came at me, so I don’t know. I’m just trying to do my race. He was obviously a lot slower at the end. He ruined his race as he ruined mine. I can’t do anything else. I tried my best and I was pretty good, but the race was ruined through no fault of my own.”

Norris concluded his speech by talking about the friendship that binds him to Verstappen off the track. This episode could also be a watershed for their bond and the British man certainly didn’t hide in this sense.

“Our friendship? I don’t know, it depends on what he says. If he says he didn’t do anything wrong, then I’ll lose a lot of respect for that. If he admits to… Yes, that he was a bit stupid, that he rear-ended me and that I was a little reckless, then I would have a little respect.”

“But it’s still a difficult thing to accept when we’re fighting for the win and I’m trying to be fair on my part and he wasn’t. I don’t know, that’s not what I’m thinking about. I don’t care now. I’m just sorry for the team.”