The pole position achieved in the Sprint Shootout seemed to outline a very good opportunity for Lando Norris in the Sprint of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Once again, however, the McLaren driver had to surrender to that “cannibal” called Max Verstappen, who continues not to leave even crumbs to his opponents despite already having the title in his pocket.

The lead lasted a few hundred meters for Norris, who had a good start from his position, but had to deal with the truly lightning-fast start of his rival from Red Bull (there is talk of a reaction time of 0″15), who then found the gap to slip in at the first corner. The start will therefore be an aspect that Lando will have to work on in view of tomorrow’s long race.

“It’s not that Max has more power, I think I have it, but there’s something we need to review. My take-off wasn’t bad, but perhaps the second part of the start was too conservative: I didn’t skate too much, but I was a bit too cautious and there are some things to improve for tomorrow,” said Norris immediately after getting out of his car.

Complicating his race was the overtaking suffered by George Russell in the early stages of the race. After a few laps, the Mercedes driver suffered a slight decline and Norris took advantage of this to regain second place, even if in the meantime he had lost the opportunity to exploit the DRS. Despite this, he then managed to keep a pace very similar to that of the three-time world champion, finishing just four seconds behind.

“I got distracted with Russell on the first lap, but then the pace was quite good when I passed him again. I tried to follow Max, but I was missing something. However, I enjoyed it,” he added.

In tomorrow’s long race he will have to start from the sixth spot on the grid, so he will be called upon to recover if he has to try to worry Verstappen, who will instead be in pole position. However, the comparison with everyone else in today’s race makes him particularly optimistic, regardless of the possibility of keeping up with Max’s pace.

“Beyond Max, there is no one at our level, so I’m not worried about tomorrow. Of the two, today’s race encouraged me a lot. But we’re not fighting with Max, we don’t have to fight with one of the riders and one of the best cars in history. In fact, I didn’t expect to be so strong today, so it was a positive surprise for us. Tomorrow I’ll try again, but I’ll have to do a few more overtakings”, he concluded.