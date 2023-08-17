From rags to riches. Since the day the MCL60 was presented, McLaren knew well that in the first races he would have to chase not only his usual opponents, but also those he has often kept behind him in the last 2 seasons. And so it was.

A series of disheartening races, the initial ones, which were forgotten with the big package of new features introduced at the beginning of summer. From having to fight for the last positions, to being able to do it for pole and the podium. A change so evident that it surprised everyone, even the members of the team itself.

In this performance ups and downs, one of McLaren’s main certainties was Lando Norris. The British rider has signed a long-term contract with the team managed by Andrea Stella. A declaration of intent from a boy who confirms himself as an absolute talent, but who to express himself at his best – like all his colleagues – needed a vehicle that lived up to expectations.

“I think there is always a little bit of relief, going from a difficult situation to such a major change,” he replied when asked by Motorsport.com if there was a sense of reassurance about McLaren’s recent results and performance. given his long-term deal.

“Even if we had made half the pace we did, I think we would have seen it as a positive sign. But the pace was still bigger than we expected. So, of course, that’s a relief, but not just for me, I think for the whole team.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

“Over the winter we took a big step back to re-evaluate everything we are doing and the road we are on, and for this reason we delayed a bit the introduction of the updates we had planned and on the car. But here we are. took our time and we had to be patient”.

When asked if he’d ever had second thoughts about extending his contract into 2022, Norris replied: “There are frustrating and difficult moments, but at no point have I thought, ‘This is not where I want to be.'”

“Of course, there are times when I would have liked to have had a more competitive car and I would have liked to start the year in a more relaxed way. At the beginning of the year, you don’t have much hope when you struggle like we did.

But I’m always very happy to be with the team I’m in, I still have a lot of faith that McLaren is able to achieve its goals and at the same time achieve mine, which are to win races and championships with They”.

“And when there are updates and situations like this, obviously there is relief. These are very positive signs that allow us to overtake Aston, Ferrari, to fight against Mercedes and not be far from a Red Bull with just one upgrade.”