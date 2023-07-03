In Austria we finally saw a competitive McLaren, capable of hitting a good fifth place on track which then turned into a fantastic fourth position after the application of a five-second penalty assigned to Carlos Sainz, who originally had finished just ahead of the British.

Apart from the good performance in the race, it was an important weekend for the Woking team, in which they proved to be fast from Friday, especially with Lando Norris, the only one of the two riders to have the new update package . Indeed, Oscar Piastri rode with the old aerodynamic configuration given the lack of spare parts and will only receive the new ones starting from the British Grand Prix.

Although it is true that historically the British driver has an excellent feeling with this track, where he has always shown excellent performance, thanks to the big braking points and the many fast corners, the updates at McLaren have worked exactly as the engineers expected. On Friday afternoon Norris was able to get into the first two rows, preceding both the Mercedes and the Aston Martins, while on Saturday morning, also relying on a new soft one more than his rivals, the Englishman managed to climb up to third position on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Norris was pleased with the result and McLaren’s improvements in race pace, although keeping the MCL60 on track was hard work. “I was a bit nervous going into the race, I thought the race pace would let us down today but it was actually better than I expected which was a nice surprise,” said Norris.

“It’s still not much, Fernando [Alonso] he was clearly faster every lap and I nearly crashed in every corner. But fifth place [quarto dopo le penalità] it shows that we have made a good step forward, so I’m very happy.”

Norris explained that McLaren’s updates to the underbody, sides and bonnet added downforce to the car without significantly increasing drag, but still didn’t fully address the handling weaknesses that make it so difficult to drive. in certain situations, so much so that the MCL60 itself was quite fluctuating during the season.

“The car goes faster in every corner, but the way you have to drive is exactly the same, and that’s our next problem to tackle. The things we’ve been complaining about all year are still the same, but just at a higher level, so I feel there’s still room if we can address these issues.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It’s not just about downforce, it’s also about handling and how the car handles. It’s more technical stuff that we have to deal with and understand. When we can do that, I’m sure we can fight with the faster cars ahead of us.”

The weekend at the Red Bull Ring gave the whole team a breath of confidence, which, however, clearly doesn’t go too far when looking at the next rounds, because it will be necessary to check the package on several tracks to fully understand the effectiveness of the updates.

“The car is faster, it’s faster everywhere. It’s just very difficult to drive. If we had a car that was easier to drive or a car with a wider window, I think we could take another big step forward.”

“There are a lot of things to work on and I think there are more to come, so I don’t want to get too ahead of time. I think this was our best race of the year, so I’ll make sure everyone in the team knows about it.”

“But we just need to keep our heads down and stay calm before next weekend,” Norris added.