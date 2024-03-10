The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix once again presented the bill to all of Red Bull's opponents, with the two RB20s literally dominating the second round of the 2024 World Championship. But Jeddah presented several points for discussion. One of these was offered by the early departure of Lando Norris, very evident live, and even more evident from the replays proposed by the FOM director.

The McLaren driver, who started from sixth position on the starting grid, moved – and quite a bit – well in advance, before the red lights at the start went out. Of course, the British pilot managed to block his MCL38 and then restart correctly, but the movement was so large that it was immediately noticed even by George Russell.

Yet, once the possible infringement was noticed by the race commissioners, Lando did not receive any penalty. Many have wondered why sanctions have not arrived for the talented Woking team. They were offered by the race commissioners themselves.

They recalled that the only valid parameter to determine whether or not a car has made an early start is the sensor on the single-seater. Because Norris' forward motion remained within existing tolerances, the pilot escaped unscathed.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL30 Photo by: Shameem Fahath

“The stewards examined the data from the positioning system, as well as the videos. They found that the video appeared to show that car number 4 had moved before the starting signal was given”, it is possible to read in the statement issued by the stewards .

“However, the transponder approved and supplied by the FIA ​​and fitted to the car did not indicate its activation, signaling irregularities. Article 48.1 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations clearly establishes that the judgment on whether or not an early start has occurred must be made in based on the signal launched by the transponder. This did not indicate any early departure. Under the circumstances, we took no further action.”

At the end of the race Lando Norris spoke about his start: “I don't know what happened, it all happened so fast. I went a little ahead and then I tried to stop again. But overall I didn't gain anything from it. Indeed, I lost something.”

It is not the first time that a Formula 1 driver has been pardoned by the transponder or, at least, not sanctioned for an early start. It had already happened to Valtteri Bottas at the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix, while a year earlier it had been the turn of Sebastian Vettel – then at Ferrari – at the Japanese Grand Prix.