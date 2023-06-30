For McLaren, the Austrian Grand Prix will represent an extremely important appointment, because the first part of the new aerodynamic package will arrive at Spielberg which, in the hopes of the Woking-based team, should give a turning point to the season. The news won’t come in one fell swoop, both for a matter of production of the pieces and for the need to understand the data before putting further updates on board, but those brought on the occasion of the Austrian stage already represent a clear change of philosophy compared to the past.

From the first images that emerged from the pit lane of the Red Bull Ring, it was possible to appreciate how the path chosen by the technicians of the British company retraced the one already dictated by Alpine and Aston Martin, with a rather pronounced slide in the innermost part of the bellies.

Among the novelties there is also a modified fund, which however, like the rest of the package, will be mounted exclusively on Norris’ car: a choice mainly due to the lack of spare parts, while Oscar Piastri should have the updates from appointment next week in Great Britain. Furthermore, there is always the Parc Fermé theme to take into consideration in the event of any damage in qualifying or in the sprint race, so giving both drivers the news could have put the team in difficulty following possible accidents.

An effort that the British standard-bearer wanted to underline during the interviews on Thursday, given that the updates were originally expected to arrive only at Silverstone: “This was the most important thing. We may not have had any of this ready for this weekend. Everything had to be ready for Silverstone. So having some, if not all, of it is already a good step forward. The team did a good job, we wanted to make sure things were done correctly and the right way. Overall I want to say that I’m confident it’s a good step forward,” explained Norris before pointing out that, if the package works as planned, there would be a chance to score points in the sprint race as well.

“Especially because it’s a sprint race and maybe we’ll have the opportunity to score points if we can make a step forward, if that’s enough, and that’s why we’ve all pushed so hard and the team has been able to get some leave early. This is our first performance update of the season. We did an upgrade in Baku, but it wasn’t a performance improvement. This is the updated version of what we had there.”

Clearly, however, to score points it will also be necessary to quickly understand the new package, an aspect that will count even more in Spielberg, given the single free practice session available to the teams before entering parc fermé conditions. “It’s not the easiest weekend to fine-tune, understand and optimize. I doubt we will be able to optimize everything only in the first free practice session and understand everything. And I’m sure there will be many lessons already for Silverstone, or things we learned through qualifying and the sprint race”, explained Norris, who at the Red Bull Ring has always shown that he has one step ahead of his team mates, well appearing on several occasions, especially on the flying lap.

The new McLaren fund introduced in Baku Photo by: George Piola

Already at the presentation of the MCL60, McLaren had not hidden that it had not been able to achieve the objectives set for the winter break, thus having to start the season with a conceptually old car. The updates brought to Baku were those with which the Woking team had initially set out to start the championship, so the new Austrian package has been postponed further. However, this made it possible to get to know the single-seater better and to work on some concepts, also taking advantage of the new technical and managerial structure set up by Andrea Stella after the farewell of James Key.

“[Questo pacchetto] It’s pretty much what we would have liked in Baku. Like everything we have now. All we have now is a bit of a vestige of what we learned over the winter and what we had for Baku, with a different background and a different design philosophy,” Norris added.

“But for me it’s more important to look ahead and try to make the most of what we have now and continue to improve the development of the car over the coming weekends. So yeah, I don’t want to look back and say what should have happened or what could have happened or anything like that. It does not make sense. It is rather about understanding what we are working on, which I think is clear. There is a clear direction”.

One of the aspects that put McLaren most in crisis in this first part of the season was the lack of top speed, partly a consequence of the car lacking downforce. On several occasions, to compensate for this last problem, McLaren has opted for heavily loaded rear wings, as in Saudi Arabia, however accentuating those drag problems on the straights that already penalized the MCL60. According to Norris this package will not help solve all the problems, but it will be a sort of starting point on which to continue to improve step by step.

“I mean, a little bit of that comes along, I think. What made life difficult for us is the lack of straight-line speed. I think for most of the year we have been the slowest on the straights. With this package we will try to solve the problem a bit. It probably won’t make a huge difference, but sometimes it’s the little things that add up and can start to make a difference,” added the British rider.