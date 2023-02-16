A few weeks ago, the FIA ​​updated the international sporting code in view of the 2023 Formula 1 season, requiring drivers to seek permission from the FIA ​​to make personal statements.

A new clause provides that the violation of the rules extends to the dissemination and exhibition of political, religious and personal statements or comments, in particular in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA ​​in its statutes.

Lando Norris, during the presentation of the McLaren MCL60, instead wanted to underline how the drivers are now treated as if they were schoolchildren. The British driver didn’t like the FIA’s decisions and he wanted to underline this aspect without beating about the bush.

“There are things that you would like to do, that you would like to say and that maybe they won’t let you do. It seems to me that there has been some pressure and that enough has been said to have a U-turn.”

“But F1 has clarified what it deems acceptable and what we should be able to do as drivers, and this is what I support. We should be able to say what we want and what we believe. We are not in a school”.

“We don’t have to ask everything about what we want to do. We can’t reduce ourselves to asking, ‘Can we do this? Can we do that?’ We’re old enough to try to make smart decisions. Maybe sometimes we make stupid ones, but this happens in life”.

Norris stressed that clamping down on driver statements on race weekends would undermine their credibility and possible positive impact on people.

“We do certain things because we have millions of fans, viewers that we want to influence and lead to help or guide them. We should be able to say what we want. That’s what defines people, that’s what creates us and makes us human We’re just trying to help people around the world and give advice. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be allowed to do that.”

“I don’t know what the penalties might be if we go beyond the regulation imposed. If it’s a fine or something, I’m probably happy to break it, if it’s a little more, then not. It depends. At certain times there are things that we would like to say and that maybe they won’t let us, but I think that would only be a good thing for any circumstance”.

“I don’t know 100% what the sentence is and how things will play out, but it seems to me that there has been a lot of pressure and that enough has been said to make a U-turn. F1 has clarified what it deems acceptable and what he thinks we should be able to do as pilots, and I think that’s my point of view,” concluded Norris.