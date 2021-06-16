Jean Alesi had started the 2001 season, the thirteenth for him in the Circus, reconfirming his commitment in the Prost Grand Prix, despite the disappointing championship just finished with zero points. Despite some top 6 finishes and more comforting performances than the AP04, Alesi and Prost came at loggerheads in August, with the French driver switching to Jordan starting from the Hungarian GP. The agreement with the Irish team lasted for five races and the experienced transalpine rider – then 37 years old – was unable to win the renewal for the following year and the Japanese Takuma Sato, pushed by Honda, was preferred.

The former Ferrari driver thus found himself at a crossroads: to continue with a low-level team (he had had contact with Arrows) or greet F1 and change category. Alesi thus became attached to Mercedes, moving to the DTM. However, the partnership with the German manufacturer brought him back to Formula 1 rather quickly, given that in March 2002 the McLaren called him to test Michelin tires at Paul Ricard. The Avignon driver covered 224 laps in three days with the previous year’s MP4-16B.

A few months later, in April, the Woking team also sent him on track at the Mugello to fine-tune the car destined for Kimi Raikkonen and David Coulthard. 90 laps covered, which gave rise to the hope for Alesi of becoming the team’s official test driver. The Frenchman categorically excluded a return to the grid: “I have definitely closed, so it is a lost bet from the start, for three reasons. One: it is not in the style of McLaren-Mercedes to change situations in one’s interior. Two: the drivers have nothing to do with it, the current difficulties depend only on the car. Three: Mercedes rely heavily on me for the DTM and know they can count on my Formula 1 experience at any time as a test driver-advisor“. But Ron Dennis never formalized the offer and those two tests were Jean Alesi’s last at the wheel of an F1 car.