Lauda’s arrival at Ferrari

Niki Praise lands in Maranello at the end of 1973 and the Ferrari-addicted galaxy, still vibrant despite the disappointments in the Grands Prix of the last decade, wonders: But who is this? You notice the big teeth, the Central European appearance of a good family suggests that behind the contract offered to him as a surprise to race in the 1974 World Cup there are reasons oltre the racing, the speed, the results. The most informed remember him a long militancy in Formula 2, without a single victory in the EUR championshiporpeo which was its main expression in those days. In F1 he made his debut as a paid driver in his native Austria, continuing with a period with March and another with Surtees, again without big treble. Indeed, perhaps one yes: in Montecarlo, in the rain, he did it see things GoodAnd and an aggressive conduct but full of evident rationality. It seems – it seems – that it was these values, transmitted remotely from a televisionision still in black-white, a convinwaxes Enzo Ferrari that it was worth the pento try.

The Laudese was born

But Niki steal the red steering wheel to a local driver: Arturo Merzario. This is enough to make him not too sympathetic to the Italian public. Luca di Montezemolo – the 26-year-old new sporting director of the Cavallino – takes Niki under his wing and advises him: learn Italian early. The pilot doesn’t let himself beg: Dante’s language certainly doesn’t have it stheard at school; but he is a pragmatist and throws himself into the enterprise by memorizing words and fragments of sentences that he overhears in the workshop, among the mechanicswhere he spends hours and hours. Nothus Laudese was born: a mixed German-Anglo-Italian idiom which it soon became the lock pick that opens the doors of the fans’ passion to Niki.

thousand sare the expressions that rememberwe today as memorable pearls of Laudese. Krosso casino (variant: krante kasino) is one of the primordial releases of Lauda fresh from Ferrari. It may mean: great confusion. Or: very difficult undertaking. And it’s the exact opposite of Everything OK!, with which Niki states that the situation is under control and he is calm, no matter if we are talking about the technical situation, or the weather, or a regulatory problem. After all, Niki’s tendency to sum up everything very well with a handful of words becomes immediately clear. And it does not matter the level of the interlocutor of him. At the end of the very first test behind the wheel of the 312 B3 protagonist of the failed 1973 World Championship, Enzo Ferrari shows up on the Fiorano track. That The asks: Com‘And the car?. In Italian, whyAnd Drake at most speaks a few words of French which wouldn’t help him here. But Niki understands very well and replies: Shit. Luckily the Laudese is still a long way off, and the original answer (A shit) needs the simultaneous translator. Who is the son of the Drake, Piero Ferrari. Which addresses the pilot and sketch: I can’t tell you this. And Niki, in English: You have to tell him, otherwise he won’t understand that this single-seater is going nowhere.

Lauda made his debut in the 1974 World Championship and the first pole positions soon arrived. In Spain the first victory. In Holland the second. Niki finds himself leading the World Cup: in Italy and in the world espthede la Laudamania. Then tothere is some technical failure and he puts his own into it by inserting some personal errors into a situation hitherto studded with demonstrations of almost absolute precision. There is no shortage of those who try to annoy him: Niki – they provoke him – It didn’t help Ferrari much to give up an Italian driver and take her…. And he, bordering on self-harm: Italian drivers good for competitions dtheparish.

The first title

The winter which closes theL 1974 does not leave him alone. He is alone removed from the fight for the World Cup, leaving it to his partner Regazzoni which is still beaten in the final by one unleashed Fittipaldi with McLaren. But the new season is one of triumph: five victories, the first in Montecarlo where Ferrari hadn’t triumphed since 1955; the title arrives in a carriage and matures in Monza. Lauda is a hero. But his Laudese, increasingly refined, doesn’t just earn him sympathy. It is said that in a contractual discussion with Enzo Ferrari the two come to loggerheads. The rider is being chased by other teams, and he doesn’t hide it. In short, how much do you want to keep running with us?the unused Drake hisses at him certand situations. Lauda, ​​imperturbable: Total thousand shillings. Ferrari non breaks down. How much is the sum of tot thousand shillings in lire?, he asks his accountant Della Casa with a phone call. And to the answer he yells at the pilot: What? How dare you?. But Lauda doesn’t flinch, she replies something like: it’s my market value. And Ferraris: OK then! If this is it the only reason that binds you to Ferrari, you will have how much you ask. But you are a Jew!. And Niki, always imperturbable: She pays. She Ofcand what he wants.

The Nürburgring and Fuji

Laudese is refined, but the straight line always remains to get to the heart of the problem. At Fuji, the first lap that will seal the negative turning point of the 1976 World Championship, Lauda’s Ferrari stops in the pits. It’s hell on the track: solid asphalt Of lakes and water cloud ovunque. Niki has eyelids damaged by the fire on the Nürburgring two and a half months earlier: he sees almost nothing. Daniele Audetto, DS of the team, e the technical soul Mauro Forghieri bend over the cockpit and feel to say that’s enough, he stops. You want us to say there is a technical problem?they ask him. And he: No, saytand also that I don’t feel like continuing thisAnd conditions. A moment that is worth a thousand dramas: the fault line between Laudists and anti-Laudas opens wide.

The divorce with Ferrari

But by now the ability to understand Italian is almost optimal, even if Laudese remains his dialectal weaponptic to goand straight to the point. At the end of 1977, with a second title in his pocket, Lauda left Maranello for Brabham powered by Alfa Romeo. He is asked why break up a marriage that has been so successful. He slips into cynicism: Marriages last as long as they last. Then you meet a more beautiful woman and you realize that your wife has saggy boobs….

And the trend continues even after the racing career is over. In 1993 Lauda is Luca di Montezemolo’s adviser at Ferrari of which he inherited the presidency at the end of ’91. At Silverstone, practice for the British GP in July, Berger lost control of the Ferrari and crashed into the guards outside the pit exit lane. Assaulted by the media, Gerhard shoots: Problem with the gearbox, or perhaps with a drive shaft. We go to Niki and we report the statement of the Austrian pilot and he, with a laugh: The change?!? gerhard opened the scu bookif and you read the one on page 12…. Who is writing asks one time to James Hunt, his great rival in the legendary 1976 fire championship in Germany and diluvme at fuji: But it’s true that you were partying, booze and girls and clubs, and Niki invece was a neat guy who went to bed at ten every night?. The pilot English Not you think at his ears: What?!? Me and Niki: we had a lot of bad behaviour together. Translated: Niki and I have combined all of them together. At the first opportunityrequest confirm to Lauda. That admits: We were young. We had fun. I insist: But he smoked pot. You too?. Answer: Well, sometimes. The difference is that I went to bed really early on Friday and Saturday nights; not him.

Last act: Lauda in Mercedes. AND him to convince Hamilton to leave the McLaren team and accept the courts dAndthe silver-grey team. And it’s always him who puts Lewis, very fast but with a few too many mistakes due to character uncertainties, on the right path. You have an incredible foot but your brain is like this!, he yells once, joining his thumb and forefinger to make the concept clear. Translation: You have a Right foot exceptionsle, but sometimes you have such a small brain. So: switch off your fucking brain and push your bloody foot!. That is to say: Turn off your brain of me ** and stamp with that foot! And the message has arrived. Niki, you understood everything. We miss you.