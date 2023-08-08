Seventy years as a… lion. When, in 1980Nigel Mansell showed up on the Grand Prix scene, almost everyone wondered why, a myth like Colin Chapman, boasted so much about this unknown driver.

It took Nigel five years to get on the top step of the podium, as a Williams driver, a team he joined in 1985 after his experience in Lotus which lasted 61 Grands Prix and dotted with 35 retirements.

Nigel Mansell on his Formula 1 debut for Lotus in 1980

What Mansell was really made of was understood in the middle of 1984 World Championship, on the Dallas circuit: after conquering his first pole position with an abysmal margin over his colleagues, he becomes the protagonist of a crazy race, which he half leads by strenuously defending the first position. Other than that, he’s just trouble.

On the last lap, when he was already in fifth position, he hit the wall damaging the gearbox, forcing his Lotus to stop a few meters from the finish line. He gets out of the single-seater and, in an attempt to push it up to the sight of the checkered flag (an action prohibited by the regulations), he passes out from the heat. The analysis of his weekend, which culminated in a heroic scene from other times, says a lot about his character: tenacious, unpredictable, combative, very fast and unattainable, but only until he manages to express these qualities of him.

His career, also conditioned by numerous unfortunate episodes, is made up of periods in which, for no apparent reason, he alternates moments of great euphoria and positive involvement with others, sudden, of profound discouragement.

Conquer her first win at Brands Hatch in ’85, prevailing over people like Senna, Piquet and Prost. And at the following race, in Kyalami, he took pole position and triumphed again. In 1986, with a competitive Williams-Honda, he starred in a splendid season: he conquered five victories, when he was able to humiliate Sir Frank’s first driver, Nelson Piquet, on the track, and reached the last race to fight for the title, with an advantage by 6 points on Alain Prost and his McLaren-TAG Porsche. He will lose it, for a puncture.

1986 title contenders: Ayrton Senna in Lotus, Alain Prost in McLaren, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet in Williams

Born under the zodiac sign of the lion, Nigel Mansell on the track is able to suddenly give the lethal “paw” to his opponent. Loved by fans, especially the British ones who follow him with stadium fans, he is nicknamed “The Lion of England”. Critics, on the other hand, consider him a wasteful, all heart-no brains. His temperament, that courage to dare where other pilots would not dare, regardless of tactics and strategies, arouse the interest of Enzo Ferrari, admirer of that kind of racing wrestlers. The “Great Old Man” he hires him for 1989, but won’t have the time to see him dressed in the Prancing Horse suit.

Even with the Reds, Nigel Mansell is the author of memorable deeds and unpredictable deeds. He wins on his debut, despite problems with the semi-automatic gearbox selector that the Maranello marque brings to Formula 1 for the first time, and wins in Hungary, a circuit where overtaking is almost impossible, where he starts twelfth and takes the lead by “paint stripping” Ayrton Senna and the his McLaren who led the race, close to a lap. Over the years, with the Brazilian champion he will become the protagonist of exciting, always correct, duels. Senna will declare that, when Mansell is in the day, he is the only rider capable of beating him.

Nigel Mansell celebrates victory in Hungary in 1989

In 1990, Nigel is still in Rosso, and is joined by Alain Prost. In Mexico, on the last corner of the penultimate lap, he overtook Berger’s McLaren from the outside with an impressive speed difference, finishing second. Plagued by breakages in the following two Grands Prix, at Paul Ricard and at Silverstonein which he starts from pole and sees Prost win, taken by a deep discouragement, announces in the British conference his “irrevocable” retirement from racing at the end of the season to devote himself to his family.

He will often be seen serene, with his wife, children and golf, which has always been a great passion of his.Instead, in 1991, surprisingly, he sided with Williams. For the first time in his career, he has a lead guide contract. Five victories and three second places are not enough for him to win the coveted title, which Senna takes. The appointment was postponed for a year: with the FW14b he conquered nine victories, three placings of honor which, finally, earned him the well-deserved world crown. A dream that was long in coming, until that Hungarian Grand Prix on August 16, 1992.

Mansell reaches the pinnacle of a career after a winding climb that, in the end, gives him an extraordinary view. A view from the second step of a podium where the winner is Ayrton: on the day of Senna’s 35th success, an exhausted Nigel shows the smile of glory under his iconic mustache.

Nigel Mansell celebrates his world title from the second step of the podium at the 1992 Hungarian GP

And then? Then, despite already having an agreement with Williams, he decides to go to America to try his hand at CART single-seaters. The “Lion” will win there too, but that’s another story.

Concluding: why Colin Chapman brought Mansell to Formula 1? Because the English driver, in 1980, when he was competing in a few races in Formula 2, had been called by Lotus to take a speed test at Silverstone. The track technician, Nigel Stroud, asked him to try to lap in 1’14”5. Mansell, who had promised to give his best, got out on the track and completed his laps without receiving any information from the pit wall. At the end of the test he returned to the pits. Discouraged, disappointed, he was convinced that he had lost his chance: he felt that he could have given more. Then, he saw on the panel the best lap time of him: 1’12”5. It was the record for Lotus that year at Silverstone. And the beginning of a career that will lead him to be, until the arrival of Jenson Button and the advent of Lewis Hamilton, the most victorious British driver ever.