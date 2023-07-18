Nicholas Latifi leaves motorsport. This decision by the Canadian rider was announced late this afternoon with a letter circulated on his official pages of the main social networks.

The former Formula 1 driver, in which he raced defending the Williams colors for 3 seasons, has decided to embark on a new adventure outside of racing.

At the age of 28 he decided to get involved and study to enter the world of business, so as to activate an alternative career to that of motorsport.

At the end of last year, with the certainty that he would not be confirmed by Williams to make room for the arrival of rookie Logan Sargeant, Latifi seemed very close to landing in IndyCar. But things didn’t materialize and the Canadian was left without a seat for 2023.

This is why he decided to take the opportunity and dedicate himself to another dream: “Knowing that I wouldn’t be behind the wheel of a racing car in 2023, I started thinking about what would become of me, whether to stay in racing or do something completely different,” reads Latifi’s letter.

“I’ve decided for the immediate future to take some time off and pursue new goals in a completely different path. Growing up I’ve always had an interest in the business world. I’ve always said it would be something I’d want to study at university if I didn’t have pursued the road of racing”.

“With this in mind and knowing that I would need to take a break from racing, I decided to major in economics, focusing on something that would transform the next phase of my life. Getting a business degree has always been on my mind as a goal post career in motorsport. Although he would have taken the part of life from 30 to 40 years”.

Over the past few months, Latifi has been preparing to take a test required by most universities for the branch of business”. The Canadian wanted to clarify that this is not necessarily a farewell to the racing world.

“This isn’t necessarily goodbye to racing forever. Racing has been my life since I was 13 and it’s something I’m still extremely passionate about. I still haven’t missed a grand prix this year! Still I felt like this year was the right time to explore and pursue other paths in my life.”

“I can’t wait to dive into this new adventure and I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I hope I can continue to have your support as I take time to take a different path”. ends the letter.

Nicholas Latifi raced 3 seasons in Formula 1, all with Williams. The debut took place in 2020, after three seasons in Formula 2 with the DAMS team and the second place in the championship obtained the previous year.

After a first season with zero points, the one characterized by the calendar distorted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicholas obtained 7 points in 2021 and 2 in 2022, his last year with the team and in the world championship before giving way to Logan Sargeant. The best result in a grand prix was achieved at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix thanks to a good seventh place.