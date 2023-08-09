Following the success of the first two editions, Hard Rock Stadium has decided to expand capacity for next year, with additional grandstands on the start and finish straight.

But despite the sense that there is a demand to attract more fans, the organizers of the race are not resting on their laurels. On the contrary, they are trying to improve some critical aspects which they believe will take GP to another level.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

More rubberized track



The surface of the Miami track has been a topic of discussion at both events, after surface breakdown issues and lack of grip in 2022 prompted Hermann Tilke’s company to resurface the track for this year. But the new surface didn’t improve things significantly, as the riders again complained about a general lack of grip, especially when racing off the racing line.

There is hope that a more weather-resistant surface could make an improvement for 2024, but another aspect that is being considered is to secure a better package with the support races, which will make the track more rubberised.

Miami GP President Tyler Epp said: “We’ve been in talks with the FIA ​​and F1 to try and get a little more rubber on the track before the F1 cars go into action.”

“It’s something we’re evaluating for next year. We’ll try to make everything as good as possible, but we had almost 2″ better times and seen more overtaking, including one for the record.”

Asked if there will be more support races in 2024, Epp replied: “I think it’s very feasible to go back to two support races in F1 next year. We’re still evaluating exactly what those will be, but I’ll tell you the choice is dictated.” from the desire to make sure that the F1 races and practice sessions run in the best possible way, without necessarily trying to fill the calendar.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Night race, interest in the Sprint



Managing partner Tom Garfinkel revealed at this year’s event that there were talks with F1 to turn the Miami GP into a night race.

But while the organizers in Miami have probed for other promoters of evening events, the proposal has been shelved for now.

Epp added: “Some promoters have been very open: Singapore, and in particular Las Vegas, and we talked to see if it could be done and if it made sense.”

“But we haven’t gone too far into the analysis, because at some point you wonder why to do it? We have to make sure there’s a justifiable reason.”

“It’s very unlikely we’ll do that for 2024, but we’ll continue to evaluate it. We’re always looking at ways to improve the experience, and if we get to the point where F1 says this really works for us from a broadcasting perspective , makes a lot of sense. Of course, we’ll take a look at it.”

Miami is one of the candidates to host a sprint race in 2024, according to Motorsport.com, while F1 bosses are in the process of deciding which six venues will be.

Epp has stated that there is openness, but said he is not actively pushing for it.

“We are always interested in sprint racing. But I will also tell you that qualifying is very important to us. We see a lot of value in that and I think so many fans have given us great feedback on traditional qualifying. But we are here to support [la F1] and if at some point we get the opportunity to host a sprint race, we will be delighted to do so. But that’s not something we’re actively pursuing.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The fake bay and the Beach Club

Miami also plans to continue maintaining some signature elements, such as the Hard Rock Beach Club and “fake” bay in 2024.

Epp admits that a change may be needed at some point to freshen things up so fans don’t think the event is business as usual, but for now both elements are considered a success.

“Sooner or later things have to evolve, but it doesn’t mean that we will change completely, without the beach anymore. At some point the beach will probably evolve into something different or include different activities.”

“But these decisions are mostly made based on footfall and the experience people are having in those spaces. So if we consistently get feedback that says ‘this is good,’ we will stick with it.”

“The bay has been a lot of fun. We will continue to evolve it and there will be a time when it will have to be replaced, but that’s okay.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, the Red Bull Racing team celebrate a perfect race weekend Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Less static shock



One of the big changes Miami made for this year’s event was the move of the F1 team paddock inside Hard Rock Stadium.

After the overcrowding of the inaugural event, the stadium setting proved to be a great success in improving the atmosphere and making life easier for team personnel.

But there was a downside: the artificial turf laid out to protect the pitch helped produce static electricity, so whenever someone touched something or someone else, they got an electric shock.

Epp said this issue will be fixed for 2024, as he believes the location was also better for fans, who could watch the riders and team personnel come and go during the race weekend.

“We are satisfied for two main reasons: the first is that the experience of the main insiders has been approved. I think almost universally we have received the feedback from the teams, the riders and also the media, and everyone has said that it was a good change”.

“We’ve had very little negative feedback, and there have been a couple of things, like electric shocks, but we can fix things and these issues are all fixable.”

“The other point is that we couldn’t do anything in that stadium on the pitch without making sure we involved the fans. I think that was the advantage that we didn’t talk about much.

“When it gets to the point where the riders are crossing the paddock to get to the team buildings, and people are singing, that’s authentic, and now we can start building something.”